Westfield Palm Desert is partnering with Flat Black Art Supply to launch its new art program and event series, Westfield Walls, from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 14.

Inspired by the Westfield’s expanding public art program, which features 50-plus murals in and around the center, Westfield Walls will now include new indoor murals celebrating geometric shapes and primary colors. Curated by Flat Black Art Supply and featuring artists from Coachella Valley and beyond, the murals are designed as perfect Instagram moments. Guests are encouraged to take selfies and tag @westfieldpd or @flat_black_shop #westfieldwalls; when they do, they will automatically be entered win a $50 Westfield gift card every month.

In addition, the center has teamed up with Flat Black Art Supply to offer bi-monthly events for couples and families that feature a myriad of street art projects. The center’s first event, Graffiti Date Night, begins on Valentine’s Day night and features individual and community art, along with music and libations. “It’s not the same old date night. We wanted to offer our guests something they wouldn’t experience anywhere else,” says center Marketing Director Franchesca Forrer.

“Acclaimed street artists from Flat Black Art Supply will help you make your own take-home graffiti masterpiece and you can help us create a giant community mural. Plus we’ll have music and craft beer and wine for sale,” Forrer says. Beverage sales support charitable organization MAEX Academy and their efforts to offer first-hand experience in musical and visual arts to desert youth and community.