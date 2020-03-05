Exquisite Lakeside Estate in Rancho Mirage

Your dream home just became available in the coveted and exclusive community of Westgate in Rancho Mirage. Westgate is a private, gated enclave located within the gated Mission Hills Country Club and is sited along holes six through nine of the Pete Dye Challenge Course.
This Mediterranean-style lakeside estate has exquisite custom finishes and stunning views of the golf course and lake, as well as Mount San Jacinto and Mount San Gorgonio. You’ll enter the property through beautiful wrought iron gates that lead into a courtyard with a seating area surrounded by palm trees.
The stunning great room of this five-bedroom, 4-5-bathroom, over 6,000-square-foot residence features pocket sliding doors, 15-foot ceilings, travertine floors, an oversized cantera stone fireplace, and entertainer’s wet bar. The great room opens to a gourmet chef’s kitchen outfitted with Viking appliances, marble countertops, a large, u-shaped island with plenty of seating, a walk-in pantry, and a charming morning room that overlooks the lake and golf course.
In addition to a formal dining room that will literally have you dining in the round, this one-of-a-kind home also has plenty of other spaces for entertainment and fun including a media room, home theatre, and a gym.
Your elegant master suite features a fireplace, a separate seating area, and an office—plus a spa-like master bathroom with dual vanities, marble finishes, a steam shower, and freestanding bathtub. The home’s other bathrooms also have custom stone finishes and the powder room was designed with an onyx countertop.
One of the guest bedrooms, with an en-suite bathroom, is in the main house. And there are two attached casitas with private entries that also have en-suites and share an outdoor patio and fireplace.
The over-half-acre lot includes a backyard lakeside terrace that has everything you could want in your ultimate desert retreat: an infinity-edge pool and spa with waterfalls, covered outdoor living room, a fireplace plus an oversized conversation fire pit, an outdoor kitchen, and a palapa bar.
The property also has eight parking spaces—four covered and four uncovered.
Mission Hills Country Club provides access to some of the desert’s best golf and tennis with a championship golf course as well as grass, clay, and hard court tennis.
Listing price: $2,495,000 (Furniture and artwork may be available outside of escrow.)
76 Royal Saint Georges, Rancho Mirage
John Bomgardner
Bennion Deville Homes
760-799-5785
john@johnbomgardner.com