Exquisite Lakeside Estate in Rancho Mirage

Your dream home just became available in the coveted and exclusive community of Westgate in Rancho Mirage. Westgate is a private, gated enclave located within the gated Mission Hills Country Club and is sited along holes six through nine of the Pete Dye Challenge Course.

This Mediterranean-style lakeside estate has exquisite custom finishes and stunning views of the golf course and lake, as well as Mount San Jacinto and Mount San Gorgonio. You’ll enter the property through beautiful wrought iron gates that lead into a courtyard with a seating area surrounded by palm trees.