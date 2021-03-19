Adventure Awaits

Welcome to the newly renovated Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa! Nestled on 360 acres in Rancho Mirage, The Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort is a desert oasis. Rugged mountains and panoramic views set an extraordinary backdrop for an unforgettable experience at our resort.

Start your Modernism week adventure off with a Starbucks coffee from Coffee-ology in our recently renovated Courtyard area, where you will bask in the California sunshine and review the day’s agenda. Your first stop will be Sunnylands Center & Gardens – Historic Walk as well as a Landscape Tour where you will experience the estate of Walter and Leonore Annenberg, founders of TV Guide.