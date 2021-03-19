Adventure Awaits

A new addition at the Westin Mission Hills Rancho Mirage is Pinz and Pints Game Room, featuring four lanes of duckpin bowling, a dozen taps of local brews, brick oven fired quick eats and classic arcade games.
Welcome to the newly renovated Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa! Nestled on 360 acres in Rancho Mirage, The Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort is a desert oasis. Rugged mountains and panoramic views set an extraordinary backdrop for an unforgettable experience at our resort.
Start your Modernism week adventure off with a Starbucks coffee from Coffee-ology in our recently renovated Courtyard area, where you will bask in the California sunshine and review the day’s agenda. Your first stop will be Sunnylands Center & Gardens – Historic Walk as well as a Landscape Tour where you will experience the estate of Walter and Leonore Annenberg, founders of TV Guide.
After your morning adventure, return to the Resort and join us for lunch on Pinzimini Patio overlooking our beautiful 360-acre campus. After lunch enjoy a dip in one of our three heated pools, relax on the pool deck or enjoy a round of golf on our Championship Pete Dye Resort Course.
For pre-dinner shareables and beverages, head over to our newly renovated Fireside Lounge where you will find an upscale sophisticated atmosphere featuring a media wall and fully retractable windows making the most of our desert weather!
On day two of your trip, rise and refocus with one of our morning yoga classes before heading off to experience the Twin Palms Guided Tour: An Insider’s Perspective of the Desert’s First Modernist Neighborhood. Spend your afternoon reviving with a luxury massage or custom body treatment at the Resort’s Spa.
This evening’s main event is our new addition, Pinz and Pints Game Room, featuring four lanes of duckpin bowling, a dozen taps of local brews, brick oven fired quick eats and classic arcade games – the perfect place to play!
After the excitement of the day unwind in our Courtyard by the fire with a glass of wine or make S’mores with the family before turning in to your Westin Heavenly Bed for the best night’s sleep!
At the end of your experience, we know you will leave feeling better than when you arrived.
