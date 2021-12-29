Healthy Priorities

Palm Springs Life chats more with Kohsel about what visitors can expect when booking a session with one of the fitness experts.

How can yoga and pilates help people in their daily life?

Yoga and pilates helps improving flexibility, balance, and especially coordination. Those are important steps to prevent falls. Falls are a huge issue with the elderly. If they can recover from a fall or not even fall at all because of the muscles that we're restoring, then it is a great success. We are using non-traditional yoga poses and stretches that are designed to release the hips and restore flexibility. People store a lot of emotions and stress in their muscles. How can we release that? How can we focus on being mindful and grateful, especially during these times right now? Even though it’s hard there is always something to be grateful for. How can I show them to live at a very high vibration of what they eat and what they drink to have them live their best life? Mostly people spend the most amount of money staying alive in the last 10 years of their life, and I want to show them how they can avoid that.

Sleep is our No. 1 pillar of health. We focus a lot on sleep because it's our greatest health insurance policy, but it's the most underrated. I share with them how they can track their sleep, what they can do to get a better REM and deep sleep.

Have you presented previously on these topics? What are common questions you get from people that may have helped shape this weekend event?

Because sleep is our No. 1 pillar of help, I do sleep talks every weekend at the resort here, and it is amazing what feedback I receive. How I've changed their life and given them the rest that they've needed to perform for the next day. Even reducing the amount of sugar. Sugar is propagating and it decreases your immune system. Right now, the questions I get most are all about building immunity. The tips that I give my clients and the guests here, it lasts, they leave here healthier than when they arrive. That's my goal, educating how they can live healthier.