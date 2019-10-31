Swing Into Season

Out of the Shadows

The debut domestic design from six-time major winner Nick Faldo, Marriott’s Shadow Ridge tees up a scorecard of resort-style, championship golf in Palm Desert. Generous landing areas define fairways, while an onus on approach accuracy proves the key tenet for scoring. Hot Tip: Keep approach shots in front of the pin.

golfshadowridge.com

Look Westin, Young Man

The “Black Knight” has created but one California course, and the Gary Player Course at Westin Mission Hills Rancho Mirage is a beauty. Water features define much of the routing, while mounded greenside surrounds make for a focus on strong wedge play. Hot Tip: Low-cut fringes give options for all sorts of chipping; make use of the design element at Westin Mission Hills.

westinmissionhills.com

Don’t Hate the Players

Often referred to as “beast” to the “beauty” of its sister Celebrity Course, the Players Course at Indian Wells Golf Resort is aptly named. Tipping at nearly 7,400 yards, the John Fought design is revered for its deep, distinct, and artfully crafted bunkering. Hot Tip: The opening hole par-5 is a monster; don’t be psyched out by the tough start.

indianwellsgolfresort.com

Bring Your Glasses

The manicured, desert-style routing at Firecliff Course at Desert Willow Golf Resort pairs native surrounds with a round of ongoing intimidation. While fairways prove getable for all player levels, the more distance one bites off results in enhanced forced carries from the tee box. Hot Tip: Keeping the focus in-play proves crucial, lest one gets lost in the stimuli of desert-scaping.

desertwillow.com

Stadium Arcadium

The Pete Dye-designed Stadium Course at PGA West annually plays host to the world’s best as one of three courses in rotation on the PGA Tour’s The American Express (formerly the Desert Classic). Famed for its par-3 island green known as “Alcatraz,” the rest of the layout can also jail the lowest of handicaps. Hot Tip: To conquer, players need be ready for succinct ball-striking — both above and beneath one’s spikes. pgawest.com