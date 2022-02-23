Walk in to register at the Tiki Hotel and you'll be greeted by everything Tiki put together by designer/owner Tracy Turco.
PHOTOGRAPH BY STEVEN CLARK
Azure Sky
Palm Springs
Built in 1959, the midcentury hotel was reborn this month as Acme Hospitality’s first property in Palm Springs. The company behind such spots as the Santa Barbara restaurants Tyger Tyger and The Lark as well as the hip Nevada County hotels Holbrooke and National Exchange modernized the boutique’s 14-room property, which features a 4,500-square-foot pool and fit pits. In the rooms, chic updates include built-in beds with tufted blush-colored headboards. azureskyhotel.com
PHOTOGRAPH BY STEVEN CLARK
The Tiki Hotel has 11 rooms, which are available as a buyout.
Tiki Hotel
Palm Springs
After opening the splashy Art Hotel in 2020, designer Tracy Turco turned her attention to the property next door, transforming the former Carlton Hotel into a celebration of all things Polynesian. The 11 rooms, which are available as a buy-out, are embellished with rattan furniture, vintage finds like masks, and Tiki-print wallpaper. A gift shop in the front sells — what else? — Tiki mugs and other tchotchkes, as well as jewelry, handbags, and other wares by Turco. tracyturco.com/tiki-hotel
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY THE WESTIN RANCHO MIRAGE GOLF RESORT & SPA
A major renovation at the Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa includes expanded outdoor recreation and entertainment spaces.
The Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa
Rancho Mirage
This behemoth 365-acre resort recently emerged from a massive $15 million renovation with several updates, including refreshed rooms, 12 new pickleball courts, an outdoor concert space (dubbed The Backyard), and an expanded pool area with 30-foot double-barrel waterslides. The most fun addition is Pinz & Pints, a new family-friendly arcade-style venue with two lanes of pint-size duckpin bowling and scads of games, including air hockey and claw machines. westinmissionhills.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY FLEUR NOIRE HÔTEL
Fleur Noire Hôtel sets the mood with bold statement walls.
Fleur Noire Hôtel
Palm Springs
Since welcoming its first guests last August, everything has been rosy for this 10-cottage property in the Uptown Design District formerly known as Burket’s Trade Winds Hotel. Before reopening, Fleur Noire co-owners Chris Pardo and Corey St. John tapped artist Louise Jones to slather each of the Spanish-style buildings with images of bright blooms on a black background. The flower power extends inside with wallpapers and fabrics designed by Ellie Cashman. fleurnoirehotel.com
on the horizon
Here’s a glimpse at other accommodations arriving soon-ish in Greater Palm Springs
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY BODE HOTEL
Bode Palm Springs keeps it modern.
Bode Palm Springs
After launching in Tennessee with properties in Nashville and Chattanooga, the apartment-style accommodation brand — think: vacation rental meets boutique hotel — is constructing its first West Coast outpost in downtown Palm Springs. bode.co/palmsprings
Montage and Pendry
Talus, formerly known as SilverRock, in La Quinta will be home to a pair of new resorts: a 134-room Montage and 200-room Pendry at the base of the Santa Rosa Mountains adjacent to the Arnold Palmer–designed golf course. They’re poised to open next year. taluslaquinta.com
Thompson Palm Springs
The long-delayed project on the border of downtown Palm Springs and the Uptown Design District is now expected to open by the end of the year and be branded as one of Hyatt’s posh Thompson hotels. (It was originally meant to be an Andaz.) thompsonhotels.com
Trixie Motel
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars champ and cosmetics icon Trixie Mattel is werking on turning the old Ruby Montana’s Coral Sands Inn in Palm Springs into a seven-room pink palace — and the drag queen is documenting the process for a Discovery+ series. trixiemattel.com
Blackhaus Hotel
Down the street from Bode Palm Springs, Arrive and Fleur Noire mastermind Chris Pardo is building a similar Airbnb-style property. The hotel will feature four separate structures, each with five rooms and their own pool, patio, and parking spaces.
• READ NEXT: Creekstone Inn Receives Refresh for Desert Daytrippers to Idyllwild.