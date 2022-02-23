Bode Palm Springs

After launching in Tennessee with properties in Nashville and Chattanooga, the apartment-style accommodation brand — think: vacation rental meets boutique hotel — is constructing its first West Coast outpost in downtown Palm Springs. bode.co/palmsprings

Montage and Pendry

Talus, formerly known as SilverRock, in La Quinta will be home to a pair of new resorts: a 134-room Montage and 200-room Pendry at the base of the Santa Rosa Mountains adjacent to the Arnold Palmer–designed golf course. They’re poised to open next year. taluslaquinta.com

Thompson Palm Springs

The long-delayed project on the border of downtown Palm Springs and the Uptown Design District is now expected to open by the end of the year and be branded as one of Hyatt’s posh Thompson hotels. (It was originally meant to be an Andaz.) thompsonhotels.com

Trixie Motel

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars champ and cosmetics icon Trixie Mattel is werking on turning the old Ruby Montana’s Coral Sands Inn in Palm Springs into a seven-room pink palace — and the drag queen is documenting the process for a Discovery+ series. trixiemattel.com