Does judging come naturally to you?

I have no problem with judging. I know what I have to do and what I'm doing. The hardest part about it is the traveling. I am lucky to have my husband who supports me. The multiple Myeloma affected my spine. I almost feel completely normal, but I lost 4 inches of my height, and that creates some problems.

Have you been a judge at Westminster before?

Years ago, when I was married to Clay, my first husband, and we had gone to Sweden and judged. I've also judged the Scottish terrier specialty at Montgomery County. That's the biggest thing in the world for terriers. When I judged Montgomery County in 2018, I had the largest entry for the entire show. I did 135 Scottish terriers. That was phenomenal.

How important was moving to the U.S. to your career? How old were you when that happened?

I was 20 when I came to the United States. I had trained dogs at Reanda for two years in England, in the Scottish Terrier Kennel. I was never going to leave because I loved it so much. England was dog country. In Germany, nobody would understand what I was doing. During my time in England, I met people from the U.S. because many U.S. breeders came to the terrier kennels to look at their dogs. That's how I met Betty Malinka ,who sponsored me to come to the U.S. That was a very important move for my career.

When did you have your first dog, and what breed was it? Was it a terrier?

Yes. The lady I worked for, Mrs. Mayer, gave me a Scottish terrier.

What do you like about that breed?

All terriers are very intense and intelligent, but Scottish terriers are on top of it. They are low-key and low maintenance. I like anything that's low maintenance because I feel I'm low maintenance. Scottish terriers, if you have time for them, they're fabulous. They love it. They do whatever you do, like chasing a ball, but they do not need constant attention. A lot of other terrier breeds are more hyper, and they want constant attention. And Scotties are not like that. I feel they fit my character.

How long have you lived in Indio? What was the attraction to moving here?

We moved in December of last year. We lived in Sun Valley, which is right next to Burbank. That's where we had a kennel for 40 years. Our house was three miles away from the kennel. We had a house on the kennel because our assistants lived there. We literally had to sell it when we realized what I had to go through, because it was too much. When we decided to do my stem cell transplant at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore ( for the Myeloma), we had to be gone two months. That’s when we decided to sell the kennel. In retrospect, it was a good time to do it because then the pandemic came. It all worked out. But it almost killed me because I loved it so much.

I did not want to leave California because a lot of my clients are also my friends. They're like our dog family because everybody in our real family is in Europe. We came to this Palm Springs dog show one day and stayed with friends of ours, Ron and Debbie Ryder. They live in a 55-plus community. And it's a brand-new place. I said to Hans, my husband, "Wow." And it's basically 160 miles from where we used to live. That's doable to visit somebody and still live in California. We figured it out and that is how we came to Indio.

