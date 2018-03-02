As the tennis community descends for two weeks starting March 5 for the BNP Paribas Open, Greater Palm Springs offers dining, cocktails, spas, and entertainment choices within easy distance of the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens.
We’ve narrowed the list for you.
FOOD
Cafe Italia,
Indian Wells
“When the moon hits the sky like a big pizza pie that’s”….. that’s you being serenaded to by one of the many singing servers at Cafe Italia. Their angelic operatic voices are like your new favorite pizza topping. You’ll never know what the servers have up their sopranos….Broadway? Show tunes? The Blues? A little Andrea Bocelli?
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY CAFE ITALIA
Be serenaded while you dine at Cafe Italia.
It’s all part of Cafe Italia’s master plan to bring you the most entertaining dining experience outside the BNP. Try Northern Italian dishes like scaloppine piccata and pollo alla milanese.
The Nest, Indian Wells
Dancing is in order and the special on the menu every night. This lively supper club has a vibrant dance floor that will have you curious like Benjamin Buttons, reversing in age about 20 years, doing the robot dance with a crowd full of people. Arrive early for the enticing cuisine before setting your two left feet on the dance floor. You’ll find 18-ounce Peter’s Prime Bone in ribeye steak that is bigger than Rafael Nadal’s forearm, a double cut Cajun pork chop, and Pacific Sole piccata.
Glo Sushi at The Renaissance Indian Wells
Glo Sushi’s selection of craft sake is like a crisp, cool summer wind blowing in your face. In flavors of the pastel rainbow like pear, cantaloupe, bubble gum, and papaya, your tongue will be dancing on the ceiling. Feed the oncoming buzz with handcrafted sushi rolls like the Red Dragon, fresh water eel on a spicy tuna roll with avocado, spicy aioli, and eel sauce or the signature Glo Sushi Shopping roll, shrimp tempura topped with white tuna, micro greens, tobiko, and spicy aioli.
marriott.com/hotels/travel/pspsr-renaissance-indian-wells-resort-and-spa
Agave Sunset at the Hyatt Regency, Indian Wells
Agave Sunset is open until midnight. This tequila bar and lounge inside the Hyatt Regency is where the party happens off the court. You’ll find desert-inspired cocktails made with their private label Agave Sunset tequila accompanied by Southwest-style bar bites like fish tacos, chicken al pastor quesadillas, and short rib tostadas. Live music plays on Fridays and Saturdays and views of the golf course are welcoming especially after a day of staring at denim blue tennis courts all day. For the tournament, Agave Sunset is offering specialty cocktails – the Moêt Afternoon Ice and Moêt Raspberry Bliss.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY HYATT REGENCY INDIAN WELLS
The Agave Sunset Margarita is crafted with its signature tequila, (an exclusive Herradura blend made especially for Hyatt Regency Indian Wells), fresh house-made citrus blend and desert-inspired agave nectar.
SHOPPING & MORE
Old Town La Quinta
Old Town La Quinta is like a college town for people over 30. Sit outside with a frothy beer at one of the many outdoor dining establishments like Old Town Tavern, The Grill on Main, and La Quinta Brewing Co. and enjoy the scenery of Spanish-inspired architecture, palm trees touching the sky, and the casual California lifestyle of the desert.
PHOTO COURTESY OF OLD TOWN LA QUINTA ON FACEBOOK
Old Town La Quinta features al fresco dining, shopping, wine and more.
Shop for new threads to look good courtside at Alexandrite Active & Golf Wear and Elizabeth & Prince Boutique. Get your hair coiffed at Sway’s Barber Lounge or Salon Montana. Fresh feet are always in style with pedicures at Old Town Nail Salon. Get your tennis wrist massaged at Old Town Massage. After the day of beauty and beer, visit the Wine Emporium for a little wine and live music.
El Paseo Shopping Center, Palm Desert
Create your very own day of fun while at the BNP Tournament with a detour to El Paseo, the outdoor luxury shopping mall in neighboring Palm Desert. You’ll find 100 ways to indulge yourself at shops such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Trina Turk, and Grayse while finding delicious ways to tame hunger pains at Wilma & Frieda’s (try the Bloody Mary in a mason jar), MItch’s on El Paseo (the sea bass is divine), and Maestro’s Steakhouse (the Warm Butter Cake gives new meaning
to comfort food).
ATTRACTIONS
The Living Desert, Palm Desert
While watching humans with seemingly bionic powers battle it out on the tenniscourts is exciting, The Living Desert is a magical place to visit other unique species ranging from the Barbados Blackbelly sheep, the Bat-Eared fox, the New Guinea singing dog, and of course, the giraffe. Get up close and personal with the long-necked wonders during Giraffe Feedings for just $6 per person (plus price of admission).
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY THE LIVING DESERT
You can feed the giraffes. Check The Living Desert’s daily schedule for times.
Palm Springs Art Museum, Palm Desert
A great retreat to satisfy your passion for all things art. You’ll find painting, photography, new media, and a beautifully designed sculpture garden. The Faye Sarkowsky Sculpture Garden surrounds the museum on a vast four acre land that features native plants, natural rock benches, winding walkways, water features, and art from modern masters like Donald Judd and Gio Pomodoro. The garden is open year round with no admission fee.
EXERCISE
Hike La Quinta Cove
Rise and shine and get an invigorating and scenic workout before heading out for a day of tennis. A hike at La Quinta Cove has a little something for everyone. First, there are many trails to choose from with different levels of intensity to match your expertise. Along the dog-friendly trails you will find views of the mountains, Palm Desert, the La Quinta golf course, and Lake Cahuilla. Insider’s Tip: go on a weekday for a break from the crowds. The hike to the lake is about three miles so bring water and sunglasses (there is no shade on the trails).
See the Desert by Bicycle
Head into Old Town La Quinta to Pedego Electric Bikes where you can rent a bike or book a group tour. This is a fun and fit way to see the sights of the desert while getting a workout. Riding an electric bicycle allows you to cycle with ease and go further distances, even straight to the Tennis Garden. Rentals start at $20 per day.