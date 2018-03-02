Hike La Quinta Cove

Rise and shine and get an invigorating and scenic workout before heading out for a day of tennis. A hike at La Quinta Cove has a little something for everyone. First, there are many trails to choose from with different levels of intensity to match your expertise. Along the dog-friendly trails you will find views of the mountains, Palm Desert, the La Quinta golf course, and Lake Cahuilla. Insider’s Tip: go on a weekday for a break from the crowds. The hike to the lake is about three miles so bring water and sunglasses (there is no shade on the trails).

playinlaquinta.com/hiking

See the Desert by Bicycle

Head into Old Town La Quinta to Pedego Electric Bikes where you can rent a bike or book a group tour. This is a fun and fit way to see the sights of the desert while getting a workout. Riding an electric bicycle allows you to cycle with ease and go further distances, even straight to the Tennis Garden. Rentals start at $20 per day.

pedegoelectricbikes.com/dealers/la-quinta