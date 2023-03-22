What to Do in Palm Desert After Dark

Casuela's Cafe has served guests for more than three decades.
PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY CITY OF PALM DESERT
Anyone exploring Palm Desert at dusk knows this central-valley city can throw a good party. Upscale eateries are ideal for happy hour hangouts or indulging on gourmet cuisine for an alfresco date night beneath twinkling string lights. Afterward, slip on your dancing shoes and sway to the music at one of the city’s prime nightlife destinations. Palm Desert is a piece of paradise, home to romantic restaurants, bustling bars, and other hidden haunts. What will you discover next?
Enjoy Fine Fare
From authentic Mexican entrées to elevated SoCal cuisine, Palm Desert accommodates a variety of palates. A flavorful food scene includes Casuelas Café, which has been serving traditional Mexican favorites for 30 years; the Californian restaurant Cork Tree, with its warm, relaxing atmosphere; the upscale Pacifica Seafood Restaurant, boasting scenic mountain views and robust wine and vodka lists; and The Fix, a contemporary bistro with a global menu and craft cocktails.
Move to the Melody
Discover a new favorite artist and dance the night away at one of these venues around town. Mastro’s Steakhouse offers a sophisticated setting paired with fine dining and live music in the lounge, where you’re bound to rub elbows with the locals. Next door to Pacifica on El Paseo, Sullivan’s Steakhouse hosts live music on weekends, while Larkspur Grill at Hotel Paseo features an indoor stage with regular band performances, earning a reputation as a lively locale for dancing.
- READ NEXT: Palm Desert is keeping an eye on the future.