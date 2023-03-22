What to Do in Palm Desert After Dark

Anyone exploring Palm Desert at dusk knows this central-valley city can throw a good party. Upscale eateries are ideal for happy hour hangouts or indulging on gourmet cuisine for an alfresco date night beneath twinkling string lights. Afterward, slip on your dancing shoes and sway to the music at one of the city’s prime nightlife destinations. Palm Desert is a piece of paradise, home to romantic restaurants, bustling bars, and other hidden haunts. What will you discover next?

Enjoy Fine Fare

From authentic Mexican entrées to elevated SoCal cuisine, Palm Desert accommodates a variety of palates. A flavorful food scene includes Casuelas Café, which has been serving traditional Mexican favorites for 30 years; the Californian restaurant Cork Tree, with its warm, relaxing atmosphere; the upscale Pacifica Seafood Restaurant, boasting scenic mountain views and robust wine and vodka lists; and The Fix, a contemporary bistro with a global menu and craft cocktails.