What to See at Modernism Week 2023

The more modernism, the more fun. That’s the feeling that thousands of architecture and design enthusiasts have during Modernism Week, the cultural juggernaut that packs more than 350 happenings into 11 vivacious days, from Feb. 16 to 26. Perusing the program, it’s clear that our blue skies are the limit when deciding which events to attend.

Highlights for the 2023 edition include keynote speaker Thom Mayne (Feb. 18.), who helped found the Southern California Institute of Architecture (SCI-Arc), where he coordinates the Design of Cities postgraduate program. A recipient of the Pritzker Architecture Prize, 29 Progressive Architecture Awards, and an AIA Gold Medal, Mayne has taught at several universities, served on the President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities under President Obama, and is principal of Morphosis Architects, based in Culver City and New York City. After Mayne’s address at Palm Springs Art Museum, he will mingle with attendees in the sculpture garden.