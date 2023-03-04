What to See, Do, and Eat at Palm Desert Food & Wine

The 2023 Palm Desert Food & Wine starts on March 24.
PHOTO BY TIFFANY L. CLARK
The 11th annual palm Desert Food & Wine, presented by Agua Caliente Casinos, takes place March 24–26 at The Gardens on El Paseo in Palm Desert. Produced by Palm Springs Life, the festival centers around two days of Grand Tastings with a bevy of toothsome activities to enjoy between bites.
Event details are subject to change. For the most up-to-date schedule and tickets, visit palmdesertfoodandwine.com. Must be 21 to enter.
Expert Afrim Pristine teaches all about the world of cheese at this pre-opening event.
PHOTO COURTESY AFRIM PRISTINE
For the Love of Cheese … and Wine!
March 23, 6 p.m.
Tickets: $75
USCAP Palm Springs
Learn all about the art of cheese making and pairing cheese with wine from Afrim Pristine, the world’s youngest maître fromager (certified cheese master) and the co-owner of Cheese Boutique in Toronto.You may recognize Pristine from the Food Network Canada series Cheese: A Love Story (now on Hulu), which follows the turophile around the world as he sniffs out the good stuff. This evening get-together will showcase some of Pristine’s favorite wines alongside the world’s best cheeses.
The Penney & Parlour Presents: an Evening With Fabio Viviani
March 23, 6 p.m.
Individual Tickets: $175
Table of 10: $1,500
Meet celebrity chef Fabio Viviani and experience the elevated atmosphere of the newly renovated Desert Island Country Club. The evening begins with Champagne in the art gallery, followed by a three-course feast for your eyes and appetite with wine pairings at the club’s lounge and restaurant, The Penney & Parlour, prepared by Viviani, who was a fan favorite on Top Chef, and The Penney & Parlour’s renowned chef, Jon Butler (formerly of République in Los Angeles). Designed to be an unforgettable event for art aficionados and gourmands alike, this fine dining experience is one that will surely linger.
PDFW opens with a four-course luncheon on March 24.
PHOTO BY GEORGE DUCHANNES
James Beard Gourmet Four-Course Luncheon
March 24, 11:30 a.m.–2 p.m.
Tickets: $250
Begin your weekend with an afternoon feast prepared live onstage by some of your favorite celebrity chefs. As you dine and enjoy four courses with fine wine pairings, the TV darlings dish on their recipes, the ingredients, and how each component comes together on the plate. This year’s event features Tyler Florence, Yolanda Gampp, Jamie Gwen, and Afrim Pristine, with returning host Zac Young. Palm Desert Food & Wine proudly supports the James Beard Foundation.
Celebrity chefs who attended last year's reception.
PHOTO BY PAIGE ROBBERSTAD
Celebrity Chef Reception
March 24, 6–8 p.m.
Tickets: $125
Party with the chefs you know and love from TV at this exclusive cocktail soirée the evening before the Grand Tastings begin. Here, the participants aren’t secluded to a stage; rather, they’re milling around with a libation in hand, eager to meet and mingle with fellow foodies. Special guests include Curtis Stone, Tyler Florence, Aarti Sequeira, Zac Young, Gale Gand, Jamie Gwen, Afrim Pristine, Glynis Albright, Yolanda Gampp, and Lisa Dahl, all of whom will be hosting culinary demonstrations during the two days of Grand Tastings that follow.
Cake-Off With Yolanda Gampp & Zac Young
March 25, 10–11 a.m.
Tickets: $75
With Grand Tastings: $275
Dessert heavyweights go head-to-head in this year’s baking battle. YouTube sensation Yolanda “Beyoncé of Cakes” Gampp competes against pastry pundit and sprinkle master Zac Young of PieCaken Bakeshop in a cake challenge. Who will craft the most fanciful creation? You’ll have to attend this baking brawl to find out!
Celebrate the Coachella Valley's most notable crop at this date party day party.
PHOTO BY YASIN CHAUDHRY
Aarti’s Date Paarti Presented by California Dates
March 25, 1–2 p.m.
Tickets: $75
With Grand Tastings: $275
Celebrity chef, television personality, and cookbook author Aarti Sequeira joins local date farmer and educator Mark Tadros for an informative session on the Coachella Valley’s favorite fruit. This not-to-miss experience touches on the date farming process and the health benefits of dates and includes a cooking demonstration, using a variety of locally grown dates. You’ll come away surprised, delighted, and better informed on how to use the beloved superfood in your everyday recipes.
Local chef Michael Hung will be one of many offering demos during the first day of Grand Tastings.
PHOTO BY NICOLE JARAMILLO
Saturday Grand Tastings
March 25, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.
Carte Blanche: $225
Noon to 2 p.m.
General Admission: $150
Over two days, enjoy signature dishes and drinks from the region’s best vendors, watch celebrity chef demos on three stages, and delight the senses with a host of new-to-you ingredients and flavors. Tastings from restaurants, vintners, brewers, and distillers are unlimited, and they’ll tell you all about their diverse offerings along the way. Grand Tasting tickets are sold as single-day passes. On Saturday, opt for the Carte Blanche pass to gain access to an additional VIP demonstration held before regular ticket holders arrive.
Saturday Lineup
Tent 1
- Noon - Jamie Gwen
- 12:45 p.m. - Michael Hung
- 1:30 p.m. - Glynis Albright
Tent 2
- 11 a.m. - Tyler Florence (Carte Blanche)
- 12:30 p.m. - Andie Hubka
- 1:15 p.m. - Lisa Dahl
Tent 3
- 12:15 p.m. - Darryl Boyd
Chef and television personality Curtis Stone will hold court on Saturday night.
PHOTO BY PAIGE ROBBERSTAD
Wine Dinner With Celebrity Chef Curtis Stone
March 25, 6 p.m.
VIP Tickets: $400 (includes meet-and-greet and signed cookbook)
7 p.m.
General Admission: $250
Treat your inner epicurean and join Michelin-starred chef Curtis Stone for a three-course dinner with wine pairings from The Prisoner Wine Company and dessert by Yolanda “Beyoncé of Cakes” Gampp. A wine auction offers an opportunity to take home premium wines, and a portion of ticket proceeds benefits FIND Food Bank.
Sunday Brunch With Bubbles & Spritz
March 26, 9 a.m. to Noon
Tickets: $165
The best Sundays begin with an extraordinary brunch — and refreshing cocktails. This wholesome morning meal in the main tent includes three courses that balance sweet with savory and decadence with whimsy. Chefs Gale Gand, Glynis Albright, and Lisa Dahl teamed up to conceptualize this year’s Instagram-worthy menu and will prepare it live onstage, with plenty of delightful commentary about the dishes and life as a chef along the way. Brunch includes bottomless Champagne and bloody marys, but save some room! Tickets to this event include access to Sunday’s Grand Tastings, which means you’re only just getting started.
Sunday Grand Tastings
Noon to 3 p.m.
Tickets: $125
Follow your nose to new favorite flavors. Food and drink experts return to serve unlimited tastings of their signature items, and a second round of chefs present cooking demos.
Sunday Lineup
Tent 1
- 1 p.m. - Yolanda Gampp
- 1:45 p.m. - Jeremy Loomis
- 2:30 p.m. - Afrim Pristine
Tent 2
- 12:30 p.m. - Curtis Stone
- 1:15 p.m. - Juan Morales
- 2 p.m. - Jamie Gwen