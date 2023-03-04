What to See, Do, and Eat at Palm Desert Food & Wine

The 11th annual palm Desert Food & Wine, presented by Agua Caliente Casinos, takes place March 24–26 at The Gardens on El Paseo in Palm Desert. Produced by Palm Springs Life, the festival centers around two days of Grand Tastings with a bevy of toothsome activities to enjoy between bites.

Event details are subject to change. For the most up-to-date schedule and tickets, visit palmdesertfoodandwine.com. Must be 21 to enter.