To plan for a growing and cohesive downtown, the city has sent out a Request for Qualifications for a Master Development that will help shape a master plan for the city. “We can’t do this one piece at a time,” Scott says of the future of Indio’s city center. “This is the valley’s fastest-growing city, and it is critical to our development that we have a master plan to work from.”

While the city has lost big-box stores with the closures of Super Target, Kmart, and Toys “R” Us over the past two years, both Scott and Wilson say there are already plans to have those spaces filled. “There are several possible tenants interested in the Super Target building, El Super grocery store is opening soon at the Kmart location, and Burlington has already signed a lease to occupy the Toys “R” Us site,” Scott says.

That includes a Golden Corral buffet restaurant. “It will be the first in the valley,” says Scott.

One of the largest new projects that Scott is excited about is the Maya Cinemas multiplex theater. Moctesuma Esparza, CEO for Maya Cinemas, is well-known for not only building and operating theaters in Central Valley cities such as Fresno, Delano, Salinas, and Bakersfield, but also for helping young people in their filmmaking efforts. “The theaters are beautiful, and they’re going to be a real asset for the city,” Scott says.

Another asset for the city is the Indio Police Department, which has been under the command of Chief Mike Washburn for the past two years. According to the chief, several of his personal goals — from more community-based policing to a new building that would house all of his officers and support staff — have begun to take shape over the past year.