These days you might spot Florence Welch slipping through the orange door of The Amado, or Kirsten Dunst emerging from a bungalow at L’Horizon, but the Coachella Valley and High Desert have lured escape-seeking celebrities since the early 1900s. Some bygone regulars stayed in the same suite when they came to town. Now you can stay there, too.

Presidential Suite

Monkey Tree Hotel, Palm Springs

Designed in 1960 by Albert Frey, this 16-room Palm Springs hotel was where Hollywood folks came “when they didn’t want to be seen,” says owner Kathy Friedle, who restored the property to its bright midcentury glory in 2016. JFK and Marilyn Monroe are rumored to have stayed in Room 15, now called the Presidential Suite. It features two plush bedrooms, a living area, a kitchenette, and a back patio with private entry. The two were allegedly spotted exiting Secret Service Lincoln Continentals and entering the hotel through the not-so-secret back door.

