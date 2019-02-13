The “smoky eye” of the kitchen world is batting its eyelashes, and its adoring public is starting to flirt back. The steely hues this trend delivers — from warm and wooly light grays to smoldering charcoal, smoking gunmetal, and effortlessly cool matte black — are as seductive and sophisticated as the day-to-night staple among makeup pros.

Making no apologies in its big, bad boldness, the Bosch 800 Series French door refrigerator keeps everything chill in a sleek, almost intimidating cloak of black stainless steel. Miele’s PureLine Wall Oven in Obsidian Black begs for a surround of custom cabinetry so it can hang out incognito. Anyone with an aversion to the prim white farmhouse look might fix up their kitchen with a Totten sink in gray or black by Mirabelle.

Range hoods, pendant lighting, and faucets have all joined the intense allure of the kitchen’s new palette. Call this shadowy aesthetic “urban,” “industrial,” or “nouveau goth.” By any name, it complements modern furnishings in lofty, open-plan settings.

Mary Hannah Fout, a senior marketing manager for Ferguson Enterprises, answers our questions about the look (seen here and at Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery in Rancho Mirage) and how to apply it with professional day-to-night drama.