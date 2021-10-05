Where to Celebrate Halloween 2021 in Greater Palm Springs

And who says just kids get to have all the fun with Halloween.
Do you have your Halloween plans in order? Your costume is picked out? Let us help. This handy list of events across the Coachella Valley and Inland Empire will help you plan accordingly. Check to see what Covid-19 protocols will be in place before you head out.
This list will be continually updated as new events come in.
All Month
Oak Canyon Pumpkin Patch
Daily through Oct. 31
- Mondays-Thursdays: 4-9 p.m.
- Fridays: 4-10 p.m.
- Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sundays: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Live Oak Canyon, 32335 Live Oak Canyon Road, Redlands
Castle Park – Castle Dark
Through Oct. 31 at Castle Park in Riverside
Every Saturday and Sunday, you can access three haunted houses and four scare zones plus over two dozen rides and attractions. Hit the miniature golf course decked out in Dia De Los Muertos decorations. Don’t be afraid to dress up yourself.
Oct. 27
Palm Springs Public Library Spooktacular Drive-Thru
4-6 p.m. at the library, 300 S. Sunrise Way
Bring your library card, but this time you’ll receive a special gift when you participate in the Spooktacular Drive-Thru. Joining forces with the library will be the Palm Springs Power baseball organization, the Mizell Senior Center, and Palm Springs Parks and Recreation.
Oct. 29
Halloween Bash: A Tribute to BB
8 p.m. to midnight at the Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage.
In conjunction with the opening of the Backyard at the Westin Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage, this Halloween party pays tribute to the late party organizer BB Ingle and the historically epic Halloween and special event parties he once put together. This bash contains a large outdoor concert area, indoor bars and lounges and event a venue for bowling.
The Jacinto Lawn at the Saguaro Palm Springs is the site of its Halloween event.
Oct. 30
Boos & Brews at The Saguaro Palm Springs
6:30 p.m. at The Saguaro, 1800 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
View the San Jacinto Mountains from the hotel’s Jacinto Lawn area as you sip craft beers from locsl breweries (Coachella Valley Brewing, La Quinta Brewing, Desert Beer Co.) and munch away at the taco bar. Live entertainment and don’t forget your costume. $42 per person.
Oct. 31
Halloween Music Spooktacular
2 p.m. at Rancho Mirage Community Park, 71560 San Jacinto Drive
Take in a free concert courtesy of the city of Rancho Mirage and The Auen Foundation featuring the Coachella Valley Symphony playing a variety of spooky tunes like “Ghostbusters” and “Star Wars – Throne Room”.
Halloween Spooktacular 2021
Noon – 3 p.m. at Cathedral City Community Amphitheater, 68526 Avenue Lalo Guerrero
Ready to chase after 40,000 pieces of candy? Cathedral City slates its trick or treat event along with a costume contests, police and fire exhibitions, music and family games. Free admission and parking.
Magician Dean Apple brings his act to the Palm Springs Cultural Center.
Jazzville Halloween Show
5-7 p.m. at Palm Springs Cultural Center, 2300 E. Baristo Road
Swing to the sounds of Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin when the Jazz Cartel, a nine-piece band, takes the stage for a ‘50s and ‘60s “Halloween Hulabaloo” show. Tickets range from $20 to $40 per person.
Family Halloween Magic Show
4-7 p.m. at the Palm Springs Cultural Center
Magician Dean Apple brings an interactive comedic approach to magic where the audience is an active participant. Shows run 4-5 p.m, and 6-7 p.m. Tickets range from $10-$20 each. Apple is the president of the International Brotherhood of Magicians-Palm Springs and resides in La Quinta.
Cinema Bizzaro: Best of Retro Cartoons Halloween Specials
1-5 p.m. at at the Palm Springs Cultural Center
Sit back and enjoy a childhood flashback when Cinema Bizarro puts together avideo montage of commercials and Halloween cartoon specials from the 1980s and ‘90s. Admission includes milk and cereal while supplies last.
Be a Hero for Kids Halloween Bash
4:30-7 p.m. at the Hilton Palm Springs
Cocktails, costumes, and culinary delights provide the perfect combination for a Halloween event with proceeds benefitting the Palm Springs Boys and Girls Club.
Halloween on Arenas Road in Palm Springs
4-10 p.m. on Arenas Road in Palm Springs between Indian Canyon Drive and South Calle Encilla
Halloween revelers know the ultimate Halloween costume contest in Palm Springs takes place on the main stage erected on Arenas Road in preparation for Greater Palm Springs Pride, which starts the next day. Entertainment starts at 4 p.m. led by Debby Holliday, who has 16 Top 20 Billboard dance hits. The costume contest is usually judged between 8-9 p.m.
Oct. 30-31
Howl-o-Ween at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the zoo, 47900 Portola Ave., Palm Desert
Dress up your kid and yourself and head over to The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens where you can participate in a self-guided scavenger hunt and receive a pre-stuffed Boo in a Bag treats.