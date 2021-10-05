Where to Celebrate Halloween 2021 in Greater Palm Springs

Castle Park – Castle Dark

Through Oct. 31 at Castle Park in Riverside

Every Saturday and Sunday, you can access three haunted houses and four scare zones plus over two dozen rides and attractions. Hit the miniature golf course decked out in Dia De Los Muertos decorations. Don’t be afraid to dress up yourself.

Oct. 27

Palm Springs Public Library Spooktacular Drive-Thru

4-6 p.m. at the library, 300 S. Sunrise Way

Bring your library card, but this time you’ll receive a special gift when you participate in the Spooktacular Drive-Thru. Joining forces with the library will be the Palm Springs Power baseball organization, the Mizell Senior Center, and Palm Springs Parks and Recreation.

Oct. 29

Halloween Bash: A Tribute to BB

8 p.m. to midnight at the Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage.

In conjunction with the opening of the Backyard at the Westin Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage, this Halloween party pays tribute to the late party organizer BB Ingle and the historically epic Halloween and special event parties he once put together. This bash contains a large outdoor concert area, indoor bars and lounges and event a venue for bowling.