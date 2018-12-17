There are plenty of choices to wine and dine on New Year’s Eve in Greater Palm Springs, but you better move quickly before your seat is taken. Here are a few suggestions to get you started.

Vicky’s Santa Fe NYE Dinner

Ring in 2o19 with the John Stanley King Show. Dining room hours 5-10 p.m.

The Saguaro – Drag Me to 2019 NYE Disco Gala

Featuring: complimentary buffet style appetizers; drink specials; live entertainment hosted by Miss Rusty Water, and special guest deejay.

Jazzville New Years Eve Extravaganza at Hotel ZOSO

Two New Yeart’s Eve Dinner Shows to choose from at 4:30 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets include live world-class Latin jazz, a delicious three-course plated dinner, party favors, 1 glass of bubbly, NYE photo opp, and complimentary valet parking.

Pop Vinyl rocks in 2019 at Aqua Caliente Casino Resort & Spa

The Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa event starts at 9 p.m. in Rancho Mirage featuring entertainment in the casino, including a DJ playing hits of the 1980s from 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., photo opportunities with roaming ’80s lookalikes, party favors, and a live countdown to midnight on television screens throughout the floor starting at 11 p.m.

The Living Desert and Gardens, Palm Desert, Mildly Wild ’50’s Sock-Hop Celebration

Cruise into 2019 with a ‘50s sock-hop theme at the year’s most mildly wild party at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens 6-10 p.m. Dec. 31.

New Year’s Eve Dinner with Ted Herman Big Band at Frank’s Place – Indian Wells Enjoy your New Year’s Eve this year with a four-course dinner, New Year’s party favors and midnight champagne toast plus entertainment with the Ted Herman Big Band.

‘Rockin’ 80’s New Years Eve Party’ at Spa Resort Casino in Palm Springs

Spa Resort Casino is hosting a “Rockin’ 80s New Year’s Eve Party” starting at 8 p.m. Dec. 31. The event will be marked by a special performance by the electrifying rock stars from the original cast of Broadway’s groundbreaking musical “Rock of Ages”.

Cork and Fork Presents 6th Annual New Year’s Eve Wine Dinner in La Quinta

Out on the patio (weather-permitting), you enjoy a four-course dinner with a sparkling toast to the new year. Seating is extremely limited.

Acqua California New Year’s Eve Party, Rancho Mirage

First seating at 4:30 p.m., and a second seating at 7:30 p.m. Dance the night away with Tony Grandberry and his Big Fun Orchestra. Includes hats, party favors, and a glass of champagne with dessert (2nd seating only).

acquaranchomirage.com

Ring in The New Year with Live Entertainment Throughout Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

Everything you need for an amazing New Year’s Eve is at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. If you want live music, Laser Bowling for your family and friends, a variety of delicious dining options, exciting gaming action and room to move with all your friends.

For more suggestions, visit our online calendar.