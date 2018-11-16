Bart Lounge

67555 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Suite 124

Cathedral City

760-799-8800

bartlounge.com

Combine two of owner Michael Murphy’s favorite things, bars and art, and you get Bart, an upstairs lounge with a rotating art gallery, nightly DJs or heady local bands, and regular game nights. Kick it old school with a Ghostbusters-themed EctoCooler cocktail (Southern Comfort, Malibu rum, blue Curaçao, melon liqueur, and pineapple juice) while trying to get top score on Street Fighter.

