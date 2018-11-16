Bart Lounge
67555 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Suite 124
Cathedral City
760-799-8800
bartlounge.com
Combine two of owner Michael Murphy’s favorite things, bars and art, and you get Bart, an upstairs lounge with a rotating art gallery, nightly DJs or heady local bands, and regular game nights. Kick it old school with a Ghostbusters-themed EctoCooler cocktail (Southern Comfort, Malibu rum, blue Curaçao, melon liqueur, and pineapple juice) while trying to get top score on Street Fighter.
& …
Bubba’s Bones & Brews blends loaded barbecue with craft suds. bubbasbonesandbrews.com
& …
Justin Eat & Drink is among those leveling up Cathedral City’s culinary landscape with its focus on local ingredients and painterly plating. Open only for dinner. justinrestaurant.com
& …
Daniel’s Table is a concept bistro that partners with area farmers. danielstable.com
Lala’s Waffles Crepes & Shakes
34041 Date Palm Drive, Suite E
Cathedral City
760-202-3443
eatlalas.com
A stone’s throw from Cathedral City High School, this family-owned storefront is ideal for those in search of food with a side of fun. Guests choose a crepe or waffle as a base and then a colorful creation like the Berrylicious, chock-full of Nutella, strawberry ice cream, berries, and whipped cream, or the Frida, made with a dulce de leche spread, pistachio ice cream, and bananas. The shop also serves over-the-top shakes, specialty boba drinks, and savory crepes stuffed with everything from buffalo chicken to spinach-tomato salad.
Zobö & Meester’s
68703 Perez Road
Cathedral City
760-832-6104
zamgrill.com
Named after owner Bart Groendycke’s twin daughters Zoe and Mia, Zobö & Meester’s gained popularity after a televised visit from Guy Fieri on Diners, Drive-ins & Dives. Groendycke says he created his menu with Fieri in mind. “What would Guy eat?” became the inspiration for all the flavorful, Instagram-worthy dishes including the classic Zobö turkey burger and a bacon-cheeseburger mac ’n’ cheese. Eat like Fieri and try the Flame Thrower, a panini made with pulled pork, pepper jack, jalapeños, habanero salsa, and Zam sauce (their signature garnish). For breakfast, go for the hearty scrambled eggs.
La Tablita
68369 E. Palm Canyon Drive
Cathedral City
760-321-5935
latablita.menutoeat.com
You know you’ve hit the jackpot when you haven’t ordered your meal but the margaritas and chips and salsa already have you hooked. This hideaway, tucked within a strip mall, specializes in authentic Mexican cuisine. While the piano man performs your favorite covers, sample something new — like the house special, birria de borrego, a stewlike shredded lamb with scratch-made tomatillo-guajillo sauce.