3 QUESTIONS FOR Stephanie Gray

owner, The Gray Café

What’s most gratifying about having your restaurant here?

The amazing feedback and hearing from locals. It’s been great seeing people really start taking to plant-based dishes. People who are not even vegan, they tell me they love it here.

Why offer CBD on the menu?

I had heard of the great benefits of CBD and how it can help with all of these different things people have trouble with like inflammation. I was using a tea company that was doing CBD-infused teas and I decided I wanted to do more so I brought in a whole line.

What’s your favorite thing about living in Greater Palm Springs?

The scenic views and all of the hiking spots. And I was raised in Desert Hot Springs, so I like still being around all of people I grew up with. It’s just home to me.