FRANK’S PLACE

Indian Wells Resort Hotel

76661 Highway 111

Indian Wells

760-797-8700

indianwellsresort.com

Step into the lobby of the swanky Indian Wells Resort Hotel and Frank’s Place takes center stage.

Inspired by Rat Pack–era supper clubs, the restaurant hosts regular nightly dinner shows beginning at 6 p.m. during season, offering a mix of favorites from the Great American Songbook, Broadway, classics and standards, and throwback rock.

Mondays feature the Larry Capeloto Show; Tuesdays it’s Terri Olsen and the Perfect Blend; Wednesdays alternate between “Broadway’s Best” and “Hello Gorgeous”; Thursdays feature Patricia Welch; Fridays and Saturdays it’s “The Frank Show” with Frank DiSalvo; and Sundays spotlight the Ted Herman Big Band Dance and Show.