3 QUESTIONS FOR

Jose Arellano, chef,

The Café at Shields

What’s your favorite dish to make? Breakfast. I love making the date pancakes and the Belgian waffles from scratch for our guests.

Where do you like to eat when you’re not working?

At home; I’ve got five kids and I like to cook for my wife and family. If we do go out they like going to small little places like Santa Fe Restaurant and Taqueria San Miguel, both in Cathedral City, or Tlaquepaque in Palm Springs. Just casual spots.

What do you love most about residing in Greater Palm Springs?

I was born in Palm Springs at Desert Regional, so I’ve lived here my whole life and it’s the only place I’ve known. It’s home for me. I’m accustomed to the heat but I like it when we get the winter rains. It might not be much, but it’s nice once in a while.