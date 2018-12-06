la quinta cliffhouse

78250 highway 111 , La Quinta

760-360-5991

laquintacliffhouse.com

If you’ve been staring at the mountain vistas imagining what it might be like to dine amid the jagged granite rocks, it’s time for a dinner reservation at Cliffhouse. Jutting out from a hillside, the upper-level restaurant is accessible by either an elevator or an open-air stairway that climbs over an entryway waterfall. String lights stoke an intimate mood on the cliffside patio. Beer drinkers will appreciate the rotating selection of craft brews on tap.

La Quinta Brewing Co. Old Town Taproom serves wine, cider, and fresh locally made beer.

laquintabrewing.com