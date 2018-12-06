morgans-in-the-desert

Where to Eat in La Quinta

The city is known as the "Gem of the Desert," and its foodie scene reinforces that image with its artful plating and local ingredients.

Emily Chavous Current Guide, Restaurants

Morgan's in the Desert.
morgan's IN THE DESERT

La Quinta Resort & Club
49499 Eisenhower Drive, La Quinta
760-564-5725
laquintaresort.com

Established in 1926 by resort founder Walter H. Morgan as a place for his celebrity friends to gather and dine, Morgan’s is all about unpretentious elegance. Think artful plating and local produce.

CHÚLA ARTISAN EATERY

Chef Katherine Gonzalez of Chúla Artisan Eatery.

CHÚLA ARTISAN EATERY

47150 Washington St., Suite B, La Quinta
760-227-6616
chulaeatery.com

Katherine Gonzalez has taken traditional recipes she learned from her mother and given them a modern, farm-to-table spin at this rustic-elegant breakfast and lunch spot. Everything — from the salsas to the cactus tortillas to the turkey chorizo — is made from scratch with an eye toward dishes that are healthy, light, and as Gonzalez likes to say, “oh so bueno.” Chúla also provides plenty of gluten-free and vegan options including a daily plant-based tamale (an anomaly in the world of Mexican fare!) made with coconut oil. The best part? It’s an all-day menu, so you can get fish tacos first thing in the morning or breakfast chilaquiles midafternoon.

la quinta cliffhouse

78250 highway 111 , La Quinta
760-360-5991
laquintacliffhouse.com

If you’ve been staring at the mountain vistas imagining what it might be like to dine amid the jagged granite rocks, it’s time for a dinner reservation at Cliffhouse. Jutting out from a hillside, the upper-level restaurant is accessible by either an elevator or an open-air stairway that climbs over an entryway waterfall. String lights stoke an intimate mood on the cliffside patio. Beer drinkers will appreciate the rotating selection of craft brews on tap.

La Quinta Brewing Co. Old Town Taproom serves wine, cider, and fresh locally made beer.

laquintabrewing.com

OLD TOWN LA QUINTA

78100 Main St., La Quinta
760-600-0758
oldtownlaquinta.com

After a trip to Europe, developer Wells Marvin became enthralled with the idea of creating a town square back home in the Golden State to cultivate faraway feelings of quietude, romance, and small-town bonhomie for his own community. After seven years’ building through the early 2000s, the Spanish-style Old Town — and the city of La Quinta’s Main Street — was born. Cobblestone sidewalksbrimming with bougainvillea connect casual alfresco restaurants with boutiques and retailers purveying everything from fine olive oils to artisanal skincare products. Regular events include a farmers market and outdoor film screenings.

Old Town La Quinta.

adobe grill

La Quinta Resort & Club
49499 Eisenhower Drive, La Quinta
760-564-5725
laquintaresort.com

Adobe Grill brings the essence of Mexico to the California desert by way of Oaxacan motif and a tequila list of more than 100 labels. Try the ahi tuna tostadas, a margarita, and the handmade tamales.

Adobe Grill

La Quinta Resort & Club
49499 Eisenhower Drive, La Quinta
760-564-5725
laquintaresort.com

This modern American bistro specializes in innovative takes on the classics, from buttermilk hotcakes for breakfast to rosemary-roasted chicken dinners. Head to the bar for handcrafted drinks.

Twenty6 Restaurant