wildest greens

72990 El Paseo Suite 3 Palm Desert

760-636-0441

wildestgreens.com

When this modern-eclectic café opened in early 2018, it garnered an instant following. Situated at the south end of El Paseo near Palm Desert’s Cahuilla Park and the Santa Rosa foothills, Wildest Greens’ coffee corner, smoothie bar, and grab-and-go market make for an easy pre- or post-hiking stop, while the all-day sit-down restaurant has become a regular choice for locals looking to eat right.

Owner Denise DuBarry Hay (an actress and yogi who also owns the nearby Bikram Yoga Plus studio) focuses on organic, nutritious ingredients — “straight from the field to the fork.” Her interest in wholesome eating stems from childhood, growing up on a banana plantation. The dizzying menu caters to various dietary lifestyles, whether you’ve gone raw, vegan, gluten-free, paleo, keto, or ayurvedic.

From omelets, toasts, and salads to bison burgers and veggie flatbreads, housemade soups, wild salmon, and grass-fed lamb, the wholesomeness is apparent from the first bite. Save room for a fresh-squeezed craft cocktail and actually-good-for-you dessert.