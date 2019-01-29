3

Cherry Bomb

T&T Innovation Kitchen, Palm Desert

The uber-inventive five-course menu at this intimate, open-kitchen venue inside the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa changes every weekend, but chances are good you’ll end the meal with an imaginative confection like this. A cherry-and-white-chocolate glaze encases chocolate cream and black cherry mousse, and the sculptural result looks like the real thing — complete with chocolate stems and garnished with Luxardo cherries, pistachio gelato, crushed pistachios, and edible flowers.

4

Basil Semifreddo

Justin Eat & Drink, Cathedral City

Few items remain on the seasonal menu for long at chef Justin Jenkins’ eclectic farm-to-table restaurant, but you’ll find lots of unique dishes all year round including desserts like this herb-spiked frozen mousse. Served atop a smear of strawberry coulis, the dish gets garnished with bites of housemade waffles and snowy strawberry dust.

5

The Dream

The Venue Sushi Bar & Sake Lounge, Palm Desert

This off-menu item is considered a “secret” sashimi plate (though you’ll be glad we blew its cover). Chef and owner Engin Onural cuts meticulously thin slices of salmon, shrimp, and tuna and embellishes the artful dish with teriyaki sauce, spicy aioli, cucumber, and bits of black sesame pound cake.

6

Frooty Loop Macarons

Heirloom Craft Kitchen, Indio

Pastry chef Ginny Sher creates a series of seasonal macarons at this casual eatery. For this kids’-cereal-themed sweet, Sher bakes a bright blue shell, pipes in a Swiss meringue buttercream filling made with actual cereal milk, and rolls the cookie in crushed Froot Loops for a flashy finish.

