WALLY’S desert turtle
71775 Highway 111
Rancho Mirage
760-568-9321
wallysdesertturtle.com
Recipient of Mobile Four Star, AAA Four Diamond, and OpenTable Best Overall awards, this storied restaurant (now in its 40th year) is lauded for its organic, locally sourced fare and nightly live music.
ACQUA california bistro
71800 highway 111
Rancho Mirage
760-862-9800
acquaranchomirage.com
Acqua is an indoor-outdoor fusion eatery with a splashy happy hour scene and multi-page menus for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The perfect way to top it off? Hand-spun cotton candy for dessert.
PHOTOGRAPH BY NEIL HUSVAR
Acqua California Bistro at The River.
JOYCE’S SUSHI japanese Restaurant
36101 Bob Hope Drive, suite e1
Rancho Mirage
760-202-8186
joycessushiranchomirage.com
This sushi spot, owned by a local couple, serves authentic Japanese dishes alongside specialty sushi rolls. Try the Moon River: spicy tuna, crabmeat, albacore, and salmon wrapped in cucumber with a special sauce.
PHOTOGRAPH BY NEIL HUSVAR
Joyce’s Sushi Japanese Restaurant.
THE RIVER
AT RANCHO MIRAGE
71800 Highway 111
Rancho Mirage
760-341-2711
theriveratranchomirage.com
At Greater Palm Springs’ premier waterfront outdoor shopping, dining, and entertainment hub, you can go from a craft beer flight at the Yard House to late-night lounging at the locally owned Dringk Eatery + Bar. If you need a little retail therapy coupled with some R & R, you can shop at boutiques, catch a flick at Century Theatres, and treat yourself to a mani-pedi, all in one place. The River also hosts several live music and entertainment events throughout the year.
KOBE japanese steak house
69838 highway 111
Rancho Mirage
760-324-1717
koberanchomirage.com
This replica 300-year-old Asian country inn houses a teppanyaki steakhouse, where chefs slice and dice delicacies while putting on a memorable show, as well as an intimate sushi bar and full cocktail bar.
PHOTOGRAPH BY NEIL HUSVAR
Kobe Japanese Steak House.
& …
Pinot’s Palette is a “paint and sip” studio where guests create their own masterpiece on canvas while drinking wine. Great for a bar-alternative night out with friends. pinotspalette.com
BRANDINI TOFFEE factory
42250 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-200-1598
brandinitoffee.com
Leah Post and Brandon Weimer, the millennial duo behind this local, family-owned company, first sold their gourmet almond toffee to raise funds for a student trip to Italy.
PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY BRANDINI TOFFEE
Brandini Toffee parades everything from toffee popcorn and pretzels to hand-dipped ice cream bars and shakes.
More than a decade later, their toffee emporium parades everything from toffee popcorn and pretzels to hand-dipped ice cream bars and shakes. Brandini has been featured on The Martha Stewart Show and Oprah Winfrey’s O List and now sells the family’s sweet confections at the flagship store and factory in Rancho Mirage as well as boutique shops in Palm Springs and Cabazon. À la Willy Wonka, book a factory tour to see how the sweet stuff is made.
& …
Brandini Toffee uses a 2,000-pound chocolate melter at its toffee factory.