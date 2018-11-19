More than a decade later, their toffee emporium parades everything from toffee popcorn and pretzels to hand-dipped ice cream bars and shakes. Brandini has been featured on The Martha Stewart Show and Oprah Winfrey’s O List and now sells the family’s sweet confections at the flagship store and factory in Rancho Mirage as well as boutique shops in Palm Springs and Cabazon. À la Willy Wonka, book a factory tour to see how the sweet stuff is made.

& …

Brandini Toffee uses a 2,000-pound chocolate melter at its toffee factory.