Two Bunch Palms
67425 Two Bunch Palms Trail
Desert Hot Springs
800-472-4334
twobunchpalms.com
There’s a reason this spa books up months in advance. Level up a basic spa day with a full-being treatment, beginning with a dip in the ancient hot springs. The mineral composition of these 600-year-old waters, low in sulfur and rich in lithium, enhances one’s mood and relieves pressure and stiffness. Detox with a mud bath and chakra-energizing massage. Balance with a reiki treatment or water yoga, and then join a mindful meditation class and shamanic blessing ceremony. It’s time to give into nature and discover a new you.
The Day of Wellness 90 spa package at Two Bunch includes a 90-minute treatment, an entrée and glass of rosé, and a tote bag.
Desert Dunes Golf Club centers around a Robert Trent Jones Jr.–designed course perched in the foothills. Windy conditions test players’ skill.
Monarch Hot Springs
The Monarch Hot Springs experience is one of those unexpected and unparalleled adventures you probably won’t want to tell anyone about — because you’ll want to keep it for yourself. This is a private nursery and wildlife preserve dedicated to repopulating and educating about the Monarch butterfly, and it is also an offbeat Airbnb campsite. Reservations are required, so call ahead to arrange a guided exploration. After a short trek through the open desert from the Monarch habitat, you’ll come upon the small natural hot spring. Stick around overnight to savor the solitude. There’s no better place to watch the sun set.
Mariscal Cactus & Succulents
66085 Dillion Road
Desert Hot Springs
760-908-7799
mariscalcactussucculents.com
Ever wonder what a cactus forest would look like? Turns out, it would be pretty much identical to the Mariscal shop. It’s an oasis of drought-tolerant beauties, where rows of Echinopsis, saguaros, and Beaucarnea recurvata tower above you and hard-to-find plants like Sansevieria cylindrica come in multiple sizes. If you’re after larger statement plants, don’t worry: They will deliver.
Mission Creek Preserve
60550 Mission Creek Road
Desert Hot Springs
760-369-7105
wildlandsconservancy.com
The Coachella Valley is home to a vast array of species, many of which thrive in this 4,760-acre preserve. Located between the Sonoran and Mojave deserts, the area comprises hiking trails (it’s 4 miles to the Pacific Crest Trail from the parking area) and, surprisingly, natural wetlands fed by a perennial stream. Visit in spring to see wildflowers.
Cabot’s Pueblo Museum
67616 Desert View Ave.
Desert Hot Springs
760-329-7610
cabotsmuseum.org
Cabot Yerxa, born in 1885 on the Sioux Reservation in the Dakota Territories, was an adventurer, artist, architect, builder, homesteader, writer, entrepreneur, and activist. He came to homestead in Desert Hot Springs in 1913, and while digging a well he discovered the local hot mineral springs that put the town on the map as a spa resort destination. The maze-likeHopi-style pueblo he hand-built in the 1940s is now a cultural attraction, Cabot’s Pueblo Museum, with 35 rooms displaying Native American art and artifacts, as well as a collection of Yerxa’s own art, handiwork, and souvenirs from his travels.
Cabot’s Trading Post vends an eclectic selection of paintings, pottery, jewelry, books, and other Southwest-inspired objets d’art.
