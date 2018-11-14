Two Bunch Palms

67425 Two Bunch Palms Trail

Desert Hot Springs

800-472-4334

twobunchpalms.com

There’s a reason this spa books up months in advance. Level up a basic spa day with a full-being treatment, beginning with a dip in the ancient hot springs. The mineral composition of these 600-year-old waters, low in sulfur and rich in lithium, enhances one’s mood and relieves pressure and stiffness. Detox with a mud bath and chakra-energizing massage. Balance with a reiki treatment or water yoga, and then join a mindful meditation class and shamanic blessing ceremony. It’s time to give into nature and discover a new you.

The Day of Wellness 90 spa package at Two Bunch includes a 90-minute treatment, an entrée and glass of rosé, and a tote bag.

Desert Dunes Golf Club centers around a Robert Trent Jones Jr.–designed course perched in the foothills. Windy conditions test players’ skill.

desertdunesgc.com