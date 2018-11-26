Cimarron Golf Resort
67603 30th Ave.
Cathedral City
800-701-1656
cimarrongolf.com
Counted among the most unique playing terrains in the valley, the pair of John Fought–designed courses at Cimarron present an open, links-style layout across rustic desert routing. Whether taking on the championship Boulder Course (6,782 yards) or the short and strategic Pebble Course (par 55 at 3,020 yards), players will find generous landing areas matched with taut tests of wind considerations and well-undulated greens.
And for golfers aiming to dial-in the wedges and putter, the world-renowned on-site Dave Pelz Scoring Game School provides one-, two-, and three-day instructional sessions to assist in im-proving your short game.
MARY
PICKFORD 14/
D’PLACE
ENTERTAINMENT
36850 Pickfair St.
Cathedral City
805-328-7100
dplaceentertainment.com
Named after the early 1900s Canadian film actress and producer known as America’s Sweetheart, Mary Pickford Theatre is the nucleus of downtown Cathedral City. Adjacent to City Hall, the sprawling lawn out front is often packed for late-night festivals and community fairs. It’s a fine spot for a picnic or a play day with the kids; they’ll love the Fountain of Life “sprayground” water feature designed by artist Jennifer Johnson and architect Reuel Young.
The cinema has lounge-style seating and a well-stocked refreshments bar serving ice cream, wine, and beer. One theater has a row of motion-enhanced D-box chairs and another offers the immersive three-screen Barca viewing experience. You’ll find standard blockbusters on the marquee along with historical and art flicks. In 2017, the Pickford hosted screenings as part of the Palm Springs International Film Festival.
agnes pelton
society and house
68680 F St.
Cathedral City
760-507-4901
agnespeltonsociety.com
Poised in the Cathedral City Cove is a significant piece of desert history. Artist Agnes Pelton, one of the first desert modernist painters, settled here in 1932. Her house is now cared for by the Agnes Pelton Society, which has spearheaded the modern resuscitation of arts in the cove — a number of painted and tile-mosaic murals have been created around the Chuperosa Lane alleyway located between E and F streets.
Agnes Pelton home tours, led by local gallerist Simeon Den and fellow artist Peter Palladino, are held annually; the duo also hosts a monthly writers group and a monthly meditation group on the Pelton property.
Den says he most enjoys spending time in the home’s sculpture and meditation garden, though you might also find him at his eponymous gallery in Cathedral City’s Perez Road Art and Design District.