Cimarron Golf Resort

67603 30th Ave.

Cathedral City

800-701-1656

cimarrongolf.com

Counted among the most unique playing terrains in the valley, the pair of John Fought–designed courses at Cimarron present an open, links-style layout across rustic desert routing. Whether taking on the championship Boulder Course (6,782 yards) or the short and strategic Pebble Course (par 55 at 3,020 yards), players will find generous landing areas matched with taut tests of wind considerations and well-undulated greens.

And for golfers aiming to dial-in the wedges and putter, the world-renowned on-site Dave Pelz Scoring Game School provides one-, two-, and three-day instructional sessions to assist in im-proving your short game.

