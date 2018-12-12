Coachella became a farming community over a century ago when settlers discovered the area had plentiful underground water supplies and fertile soils that could sustain just about any crop, from winter vegetables and table grapes to dates imported from Africa and the Middle East.

Fueled by capital and immigrant labor, Coachella’s agriculture industry exploded. By the late 1960s and early 1970s, however, Coachella’s farmworkers made national headlines and a place in history as they joined Cesar Chavez in marches for higher pay and better working conditions.

Today, the city is the epicenter of Mexican culture in the Coachella Valley, with its internationally famous Coachella Walls murals and its annual El Grito Fiestas Patrias and Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebrations.

El Grito Fiestas Patrias features live music, folklórico dancers, and a reenactment of Mexico’s call for independence, while Día de los Muertos festivities include a nighttime 5K run, completed in memory of a loved one.

Coachella’s restaurants offer authentic Mexican cuisine, including street tacos, huaraches, sopes, and seafood dishes that aren’t available anywhere else in the valley. Coachella’s first luxury hotel opens later this year.