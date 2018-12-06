Empire Polo Club

81800 Ave. 51, Indio

760-342-2762

empirepolo.com

Known the world over as the host site of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival (and Stagecoach, the Rhythm Wine Brews Experience, and other major productions), Empire is first and foremost a polo facility. Sunday Polo happens January through March and Friday Night Polo in February and March — general admission is free (though parking on Sundays will run you $20 per car). You’ll find the locals tailgating ahead of the matches.Food and beverage services are available, but spectators are encouraged to bring their own picnic spread, lawn chairs, umbrellas, and dogs (on a leash).

Empire also offers polo instruction for seasoned or would-be players; private and group training sessions are offered December through March.

Head to the club’s on-site Tack Room Tavern restaurant, bar, and music venue to wind down with the polo pros over an ice-cold pint of beer.

& …

The Lights at Indio Golf Club is lit for nighttime play and has one of the longest par-3 scorecards in the county. It’s also one of seven area courses accredited for FootGolf.

indiogolf.com