Desert Serenity Float & Spa
73712 Alessandro Drive, Suite B1, Palm Desert
760-404-0419
548 E. Industrial Place
Palm Springs
760-699-7301
desertserenityfloat.com
You don’t have to go to the moon to experience zero gravity. At Desert Serenity Float & Spa, flotation tanks filled with Epsom saltwater (twice the density of the Dead Sea) create a quiet, warm, and private space to let your body fall into a completely calm state that some say is deeper than sleep, freeing the mind and promoting creativity and contemplation. A treatment that dates back to the 1950s, flotation therapy typifies Greater Palm Springs’ history as a place of wellness. For a complete healing session, add on a couples massage or signature facial.
CIVIC CENTER PARK
43900 San Pablo Ave.,Palm Desert
760-568-9697
cityofpalmdesert.org
Palm Desert’s largest park spans 70 acres, with rolling grass hills and a rose garden, art installations, a mini lake where locals lay out as their kids to chase the ducks, and a variety of well-kept recreational amenities — four baseball fields, six tennis courts, two pickleball courts, four volleyball courts, three basketball courts, and a skate park. There’s also a giant amphitheater that hosts the city’s annual concert series and com-
munity fairs — and, of course, fantastic picnic areas and playgrounds.
& …
Cahuilla Hills Park hashiking trails, tennis, and an off-leash dog area.
PHOTOGRAPH BY @BEARLEADERCHRONICLE
Civic Center Park.
Palm Springs Art Museum in Palm Desert
72567 Highway 111, Palm Desert
760-346-5600
psmuseum.org
Palm Springs Art Museum’s Palm Desert space, at the corner of Highway 111 and El Paseo, expands the museum’s programming with rotating exhibitions and community events, such as First Friday concerts in the sculpture garden. Admission is always free.
& …
J. Russell! The Salon is a full-service beauty bar featuring more than 50 hairstylists, estheticians, nail technicians, and makeup artists. jrussellthesalon.com
Bikram Yoga Plus Coachella Valley
36869 Cook St. Suite 101, Palm Desert
760-346-2988
coachellayoga.com
A variety of classes allow participants to release tension, calm the mind, and tone the body, including hot Bikram, warm Vinyasa, trapeze yoga, sculpt sessions, and disco inferno Pilates.
PHOTOGRAPH BY @BEARLEADERCHRONICLE
Bikram Yoga Plus Coachella Valley.
CLASSIC CLUB
75200 Classic Club Blvd., Palm Desert
760-601-3690
classicclubgold.com
This Arnold Palmer–designed course (host from 2006 to 2008 to the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic, now the CareerBuilder Challenge, held in La Quinta) puts your game to the test with rolling terrain, 30 acres of water features, 14 bridges, and an abundance of pine trees. Classic Club has earned numerous accolades, including the No. 1 Best Range and No. 2 Best Course designations from California Golf +Travel magazine’s Best of 2016 Desert Golf list.
& …
Desert Willow Golf Resort features two scenic championship golf courses designed by Michael Hurdzan and Dana Fry. It is also the desert’s official American FootGolf League home course.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY CLASSIC CLUB
Classic Club.
The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens
47900 Portola Ave., Palm Desert
760-346-5694
livingdesert.org
Every year hundreds of thousands of families flock to The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens, a top TripAdvisor pick, recently named “one of the 10 best zoos in the U.S.” by readers of USA Today and “undoubtedly the best desert-themed zoo in America” by Condé Nast Traveler.
Experience the sights on foot or hop on a shuttle to see jaguars, cheetahs, zebra, mountain lions, Mexican wolves, and more. Enjoy an ice cream cone, ride a camel, feed a giraffe, and stroll through the 50 spectacular botanical gardens featuring 1,400 plant species. Seasonally, you can explore miles of nature and hiking trails, accessible only through the zoo.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY THE LIVING DESERT ZOO AND GARDENS
The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens.
For a unique perspective, visit the Tennity Wildlife Hospital and Conservation Center to learn about the zoo’s conservation efforts and see an animal exam. As an AZA-accredited zoo, The Living Desert participates in and supports species conservation efforts at the zoo and around the world.