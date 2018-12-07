Palm Springs Art Museum in Palm Desert

72567 Highway 111, Palm Desert

760-346-5600

psmuseum.org

Palm Springs Art Museum’s Palm Desert space, at the corner of Highway 111 and El Paseo, expands the museum’s programming with rotating exhibitions and community events, such as First Friday concerts in the sculpture garden. Admission is always free.

