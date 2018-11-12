Indian Canyons

38500 S. Palm Canyon Drive

Palm Springs

760-323-6018

indian-canyons.com

A short drive from downtown Palm Springs, past the bustle and through the vast open desert, a beautiful oasis rises from the San Jacinto foothills.

On land that has been preserved by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, trails switchback through pristine scenery, from gorges and barren desertscape to waterfalls and the world’s largest grouping of Washingtonia filifera palm trees.

The Indian Canyons comprise the Palm, Andreas, and Murray canyons. It is time-honored ground, designated as such in 1973 when Andreas Canyon became part of the National Register of Historic Places.

The region was once inhabited by the ancestors of the Agua Caliente people, who were drawn to the shelter of its jagged cliffs and the shade of its lush palm groves. Remnants of irrigation ditches, ceremonial sites, homes, and rock art remain in the area today.

Pack a picnic and plan to linger for a few hours. You can pick up a trail map at the Palm Canyon Trading Post, as well as mementos and collectibles such as artisan pottery, baskets, and jewelry.