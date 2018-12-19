rancho mirage observatory

1100 Highway 111

Rancho Mirage

760-341-7323

ranchomiragelibrary.org/observatory

What does the constellation Orion look like? Does Mars really appear red? Find out at the new $4.2 million Rancho Mirage Observatory, located adjacent to the city’s award-winning library.

Free to the public, the observatory features a research-grade CDK 700 telescope capable of penetrating into deep space and distant galaxies, a rotating dome that opens to the night skies, and an outdoor observation deck where visitors can set up their own telescopes. Sign up for a stargazing party or a book a tour; a full-time astronomer is on-site to answer any interstellar questions and share knowledge about our universe.