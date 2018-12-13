FANTASY BALLOON flights

Riders meet at Café Italia

74901 Highway 111, Indian Wells

760-568-0997

fantasyballoonflight.com

Hot air ballooning is like a great relationship: two people floating happily along in the basket of fate. What keeps it aloft is but a flame, akin to the romantic fire that binds any couple. Take a ride with that special someone and see where the wind blows you.

Family-owned since 1981, Fantasy Balloon Flights sweeps riders off the desert floor in balloons that are more than eight stories high and delivers an unrivaled vantage point of East Valley agricultural fields and groves, the area’s multitude of verdant golf courses, and landmarks including the San Andreas Fault and Salton Sea. Baskets range in size and can accommodate two to 10 passengers plus a pilot.

Monte de Oro Winery, 90 minutes from Indian Wells, is where you’ll meet for Fantasy Balloon’s Temecula wine country tours.