FANTASY BALLOON flights
Riders meet at Café Italia
74901 Highway 111, Indian Wells
760-568-0997
fantasyballoonflight.com
Hot air ballooning is like a great relationship: two people floating happily along in the basket of fate. What keeps it aloft is but a flame, akin to the romantic fire that binds any couple. Take a ride with that special someone and see where the wind blows you.
Family-owned since 1981, Fantasy Balloon Flights sweeps riders off the desert floor in balloons that are more than eight stories high and delivers an unrivaled vantage point of East Valley agricultural fields and groves, the area’s multitude of verdant golf courses, and landmarks including the San Andreas Fault and Salton Sea. Baskets range in size and can accommodate two to 10 passengers plus a pilot.
& …
Monte de Oro Winery, 90 minutes from Indian Wells, is where you’ll meet for Fantasy Balloon’s Temecula wine country tours.
agua serena spa
Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa
44600 Indian Wells Lane, Indian Wells 760-674-4100 aguaserenaspa.com
Discover peace of mind and body at Agua Serena Spa, located at the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa. Unwind by the garden patio surrounded by lush lawns, sparkling lagoons, and towering palm trees. Take in the fresh desert air as you listen to the gentle sound of water flowing from the reflection pool. Slough off the work week’s worries and energize the soul with a medicinal scrub, wrap, facial, or dip in one of Agua Serena’s plunge pools.
Known for its exquisite skin and body treatments, the spa, which was listed as one of USA Today’s 10 Best Palm Springs Spas, offers a full spectrum of salon services, wellness and fitness classes, and packages for couples. Indulge in a Cactus and Date Scrub while your better half attends the Vino & Vinyasa or Scotch & Stretch class — or enjoy a private yoga lesson followed by wine or scotch tasting.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF AGUA SERENA SPA
The spa was listed as one of USA Today’s 10 Best Palm Springs Spas.
INDIAN WELLS
TENNIS GARDEN
78200 Miles Ave., Indian Wells
760-200-8400
iwtg.net
One of the nation’s most celebrated sporting venues, the Tennis Garden is home to the annual two-week BNP Paribas Open. Unofficially known as the game’s “fifth major,” the tournament has grown to become the largest combined WTA and ATP World Tour event in play. Since 2014, the BNP has been recognized as both the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 and the WTA Premier Mandatory “Tournament of the Year.”
Owned by part-time desert resident and Oracle CEO Larry Ellison since 2009, the sport complex has continued to evolve and expand. Along with the BNP, the site hosts the Indian Wells Art and Indian Wells Music festivals as well as prestige pop-up bistros during the tournament such as Nobu and Wally’s Desert Turtle.
And for those not named Federer, Williams, or Djokovic, a fitness center and a variety of tennis membership programs are available.
PHOTOGRAPH BY @BEARLEADERCHRONICLES.COM
For a fifth consecutive year – and 10th overall – the BNP Paribas Open has been voted the WTA Premier Mandatory Tournament of the Year, as determined by player vote.
Indian Wells Golf Resort is a top-ranked facility that has received recognition from Golf and Golfweek magazines.
indian wells golf resort
44500 Indian Wells Lane, Indian Wells
760-346-4653
indianwellsgolfresort.com
A 36-hole golf resort with stay-and-play packages available at four neighboring hotels, Indian Wells Golf Resort is a top-ranked facility that has received recognition from Golf and Golfweek magazines.
Its two courses, the Celebrity and Players (aptly dubbed “Beauty and the Beast”), provide a scenic setting for an afternoon on the links. Clive Clark’s Celebrity Course stretches across an undulating landscape with flowing streams and split-level lakes with waterfall features, while the John Fought–designed Players Course tests well-seasoned players with sculpted bunkers and thickets of native trees. Pre- or post-game, the on-site Vue Grille & Bar serves up craft beers and cocktails and award-winning California cuisine, from bacon-wrapped dates to chicken-papaya salad. On Sundays, brunch includes bottomless champagne, a carving station, and a build-your-own waffle bar.
The resort’s new Shots in the Night Glow Golf experience, established in partnership with the City of Indian Wells and Nextlinks, features play for all skill levels beginning at dusk — think massive inflatable targets, blacklight balls, and a laser show set to a soundtrack spun by the house DJ. Food truck and bar service make this nighttime activity a must.
PHOTOGRAPHS BY NEIL HUSVAR