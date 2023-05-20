Where to Find Event and Wedding Favors in Greater Palm Springs

Finding the perfect gift for roughly 150 of your closest friends is no easy feat. Whether it’s a sweet treat or a custom ornament, a little something thoughtful at each place setting shows your guests how much you appreciate their presence.

On the big day, wedding planner Trish Jones from The Walk Down the Aisle has seen everything from jars of homemade pickles to carabiners (a nod to one cwwouple’s love of rock climbing). Apart from reflecting your personalities and interests or representing the destination in some way, Jones says favors can serve a double purpose — like helping a guest find their seat or keeping them warm if the ceremony is outdoors.

“My favorite [favors] are useful things that people care about,” she continues. “I can’t tell you how many [favors couples] bring [that] nobody takes. They just leave them after the reception.”

Locally inspired items, however small, go a long way. Take it from Jones: “Just find something that will allow people to make that connection of, ‘Whose wedding is this?’ ”