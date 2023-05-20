Where to Find Event and Wedding Favors in Greater Palm Springs

Monogrammed luggage tags make for stylish escort cards.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY MATTHEW DAVID STUDIO, COURTESY THE WALK DOWN THE AISLE
Finding the perfect gift for roughly 150 of your closest friends is no easy feat. Whether it’s a sweet treat or a custom ornament, a little something thoughtful at each place setting shows your guests how much you appreciate their presence.
On the big day, wedding planner Trish Jones from The Walk Down the Aisle has seen everything from jars of homemade pickles to carabiners (a nod to one cwwouple’s love of rock climbing). Apart from reflecting your personalities and interests or representing the destination in some way, Jones says favors can serve a double purpose — like helping a guest find their seat or keeping them warm if the ceremony is outdoors.
“My favorite [favors] are useful things that people care about,” she continues. “I can’t tell you how many [favors couples] bring [that] nobody takes. They just leave them after the reception.”
Locally inspired items, however small, go a long way. Take it from Jones: “Just find something that will allow people to make that connection of, ‘Whose wedding is this?’ ”
Keep It Local
Luggage Tags: Help guests find their seat with a luggage tag from the Palm Springs Visitor Center gift shop. visitpalmsprings.com
Assorted Crystals: Gems and stones from Crystal Fantasy in Palm Springs are tokens of harmony, balance, and prosperity. crystalfantasy.com
Date Butter: Tie a ribbon around a jar of date butter from Shields Date Garden in Indio for the perfect sweet treat. shieldsdategarden.com
Matchboxes: Colorful roadrunner-emblazoned matchboxes from Rancho Relaxo (in Palm Desert and Rancho Mirage) will prove useful to guests long after the party’s over. ranchorelaxoca.com
Potted Succulents: Add a touch of green to each setting with a succulent from Moller’s Garden Center in Palm Desert. mollersgardencenter.com
Macramé Ornament: Joshua Tree–based artist Melisa Rimada of DIY Dreamer Studio makes macramé ornaments that can double as napkin rings. etsy.com/shop/diydreamerstudio
Handwoven Charger: Chargers made by members of the Augustine Band of Cahuilla Indians, sold at Temalpakh Farm in Coachella, add texture to the table. temalpakhfarm.com
Cookies: Individually wrapped sugar cookies from Desert Villa Bakery can be customized to match your theme. desertvillabakery.com
Serape: Give guests a warm welcome with a colorful Mexican blanket from at The Station Joshua Tree. thestationjoshuatree.com