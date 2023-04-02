Where to Get Brunch in Greater Palm Springs

Gathering around a table topped with cheese-laden omelets and pitchers of bloody marys is a Sunday ritual for many — and one worth savoring. But what about those weekends when you crave something a bit more decadent than, say, a breakfast sandwich? We searched the desert for Coachella Valley’s most luxurious brunch options, and oh boy, did we find them.

Lobster Benedict

Porta Via, Palm Desert

Eggs Benedict is to brunch as a nap is to post-brunch: essential. And while the dish in its traditional sense doesn’t don the proper fixings to land a spot on this list — sorry, Canadian bacon — at Porta Via, there’s a Benedict that boasts more than the expected. Unsurprising, it’s the lobster Benedict we crave. Hungry patrons will devour the poached eggs, tender lobster bites, and Hollandaise sauce piled atop buttery English muffins.

Poké Avocado Toast

Boozehounds, Palm Springs

Before rolling your eyes at this dish, hear us out. This isn’t your run-of-the-mill overpriced slice of bread. At Boozehounds in Palm Springs, the $18 price tag suits the decadent poké avocado toast, loaded with avocado, bluefin tuna, cucumber, passionfruit, eel sauce, furikake, spicy mayo, and microgreens. We’d say you should share it with your pup (if you brought them along), but everybody knows that dogs shouldn’t eat avocado. Order something for them off the doggy menu instead.

Brioche French Toast

The Colony Club, Palm Springs

Brunch is a vibe. And while food and cocktails are an integral part of that, so is the environment where you enjoy those things. When it comes to patio brunching in Palm Springs, it doesn’t get more luxurious than The Colony Club at The Colony Palms Hotel and Bungalows. Sit next to the pool, in the shade of the green-and-white awnings, and take in the view of palm trees and mountains while you indulge. We recommend the brioche French toast with cream cheese frosting, strawberry compote, hazelnut chocolate sauce, and toasted hazelnuts.