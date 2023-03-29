Where to See Art Installations From Coachella Festival in the Desert Community

“Spectra” by Newsubstance

Empire Polo Club, Indio

Installed: 2018

A fixture at the polo grounds since its installation in 2018, this seven-story landmark invites festivalgoers inside for a hit of air conditioning and an elevated perspective. By day, as guests ascend the spiral walkway, which leads to a top-level observation deck, they are bathed in the shifting colors of its Perspex windows. Each floor features 31 panels that transition pane-by-pane through all seven colors of the spectrum. By night, radials of LEDs illuminate the tower for an altogether different experience. “Spectra” was more than three years in the making, designed by a creative studio in the United Kingdom. It remains on view year-round. However, the Empire Polo Club is private; unless you’re attending the festival, you’ll have to view it from a distance.