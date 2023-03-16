Where to See Date Palms in the Coachella Valley

The Sierra Nevadas have giant sequoias. The High Desert has spindly Joshua trees. Greater Palm Springs, of course, contains miles and miles of swaying palm trees. Immerse in the greenery at these destinations that cultivate, preserve, and educate the public about date palms and other agricultural crops.

WHERE TO: SPEND THE DAY

Shields Date Garden

Indio

It’s easy to spend a few hours at Shields Date Garden wandering the palm groves and garden pathways, which wind around a picturesque lake and through a series of curious statues depicting biblical scenes. When hunger strikes, order brunch on the café’s expansive patio. Then, check out a cheeky yet informative documentary called The Romance & Sex Life of the Date that’s been playing on a loop in the theater since 1953. On your way out, stop by the gift shop and take a tub of dates and a treat to go — you can’t visit Shields without ordering the famously decadent date shake.

WHERE TO: MEET A FARMER

Sam Cobb Farms

Desert Hot Springs

“I’ve wanted to be a farmer my whole life. Nothing more, nothing less,” says Sam Cobb, the passionate family man behind Sam Cobb Farms, located in unincorporated Sky Valley, near Desert Hot Springs. With two degrees in agriculture and three decades working for the United States Department of Agriculture under his belt, as Cobb neared “retirement,” he planted 5 acres with date palms, including medjools, barhis, and black gold. (The latter is a unique variety that Cobb developed.) “Our goal is to get our great-tasting dates into the hands of as many people as possible,” he says. Cobb loves to host walking tours for guests that inform on plant science and the life cycle of dates. “People seem to appreciate hearing the story. I mean, really finding out where dates come from, from a person who can explain it.” Seasonally on Saturdays and Sundays, Cobb sets up an outdoor market, where you can purchase his dates; he expects to remain open through mid-April. Tours can be booked through the website.