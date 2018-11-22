at hŌm
68929 Perez Road, Suites G, H
Cathedral City
760-770-4447
at-hom.com
Considered a well-kept secret among designers and home-décor shoppers, At Hōm specializes in rare and classic pieces ranging from vintage furniture and accessories to records and high-end collectibles. Once they discover it, people who visit this shop in the Perez Road Art and Design District tend to become regulars quickly. While there is plenty of variety, product is thoughtfully curated … and well priced. Plus, the staff is passionate and knowledgeable — two things that definitely come in handy when vintage shopping.
Scot Nelson,
owner,
At Hōm
When you’re not working?
The Rancho Mirage Community park. I’ll be the guy in black chasing down his moptop toddler on the tennis courts.
What turns you on when it comes to
art and design?
It’s really the history or story behind things. I love knowing where something came from. How it’s made. How it made it to me.
Favorite place?
Pappy and Harriet’s in Pioneertown. High Desert skies, barbecue, and rock ’n’ roll is always a good combo.
Best thing about running a business
in the desert?
The passionate customers. So many unique and colorful people walk through our doors.
What do you love about life in Cathedral City?
The thing I love most about this area is the soul. The desert is special. That’s why people live here. It’s different and hard to explain — I just tell people it’s “desert soul.”
Spaces
68929 Perez Road, Suite L
Cathedral City
760-770-5333
modern-spaces.net
More than a decade ago, Spaces opened as one of those “each-dealer-has-their-own-space” type stores in a funky yet undeveloped location. The concept at this low-profile collective has remained the same, while the shopping has evolved into a more upscale and cohesive experience as the Perez Road Art and Design District has become less of a secret and more of a must-stop — especially for midcentury modern die-hards. Furniture, lighting, art glass, metal wall sculpture, and vintage curiosities now sprawl across a larger space, but the sense of hunting among different vendors to discover a statement piece with a story remains intact.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF SPACES
HEDGE
68929 Perez Road, Suite F
Cathedral City
760-770-0090
hedgepalmsprings.com
It’s always Modernism Week at this Perez Road darling of retro furniture, obsessively frequented by international shelter mags and celebrity designers. Highbrow collectors and mid-mod fanatics would happily plunk down a wad based on the merch alone. But owners Thomas Sharkey and Charles Pearson make everyone who walks through the door feel like a welcomed personal guest and instant lifelong friend. Thirteen years strong, the owners pull a mean mix of significant and obscure furnishings, plus abstract paintings sourced on their annual jaunts to Bali. While Sharkey is an effervescent conversationalist, Pearson trained at Harvard in landscape design (from which Hedge takes its name) and still accepts select projects.
& …
Second Saturdays – visit more than 15 galleries in the city’s monthly art walk along Perez Road.
PHOTOGRAPHS BY NEIL HUSVAR
west coast cannabis club
68828 Ramon Road
, Suite A2
Cathedral City
760-689-2582
74425 Highway 111
Palm Desert
westcoast cannabis.club
Since opening in January 2017 as a medical marijuana dispensary, West Coast Cannabis Club has drummed up a strong local following. The licensed and fully recreational dispensary is the first to have multiple locations in the Coachella Valley (not to mention the first to open its doors in Palm Desert).
Co-owner Ken Churchill, a Colorado transplant, first ran a shop in San Diego before relocating to Cathedral City. Here, he told Palm Springs Life a few months into business, he has met a variety of patients — some seeking relief from chemotherapy pains and hunger issues, others looking for something to ease them to sleep at night. Products range from THC-heavy flower and concentrates to CBD topicals, like lotions, that do not have any psychoactive effects.
Churchill says the impact on customers’ lives has been inspiring to him as a business owner. He remains philanthropically involved with the YMCA of the Desert as a Golden Circle Donor and sponsor of their annual charity golf tournament.
PHOTOGRAPHS BY NEIL HUSVAR
City of Dank
68444 Perez Road
, Suites H–I
Cathedral City
760-615-5225
cityofdank.net
dank depot
68031 Ramon Road
, Suite 103
Cathedral City
760-832-8778
420depot.net
The City of Dank and Dank DePot founders moved to the desert from Los Angeles with a simple mission in mind: to bring a taste of the big-city buds to the Coachella Valley. Having been in the retail cannabis industry since 2006, the duo (and their friendly staffers) are equipped with a high level of knowledge about their products and the overall weed scene that equates to a personalized customer experience that makes everyone comfortable — whether you’re new and unsure which strain you should try to calm your nerves at night or a longtime toker looking for something specific.
Both locations cater to a boutique cannabis lifestyle. There’s plenty of parking and an ATM on-site, but if you’d rather hang at home, City of Dank and Dank DePot also deliver throughout Greater Palm Springs.