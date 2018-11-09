callagaris by pomp home
1068 N. Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs
760-699-5100
calligarisla.com
Located in the Uptown Design District, the inter-national retailer Calligaris is renowned for its high-end Italian-designed modern furniture and lighting collection offered at affordable prices. Thousands of product variations and a three-week quick-ship program featuring furniture for the kitchen, dining room, living room, and bedroom provide everything needed to efficiently appoint a modern home. Design enthusiasts can draw from Calligaris’ massive overseas collection and custom uphol-stery line to create a personalized aesthetic that is contemporary, flexible, and intelligent.
Peppa’s
108 S. Indian Canyon Drive
Palm Springs
760-318-3553
peepasps.com
This brand-new downtown boutique, billed as “a lifestyle experience,” stocks a groovy mix of up-and-coming local and global brands — funky pieces, from clothing to candles to home décor, that make great “just because” gifts. (If you’ve seen a product trending on your Instagram feed, you’ll probably find it here.) Peepa’s is the exclusive brick-and-mortar outlet of Twin Palms Co. apparel.
Grand teal entry doors lead to a bright, ’70s-inspired industrial hangout. More than a shop, Peepa’s invites patrons to linger with rotating art exhibitions and regular events. You might find paintings by Frankie Payne, Madonna’s former hairstylist; a men’s figure-drawing class (all artist levels welcome, but bring your own art supplies); or a book signing and film screening in the boutique’s library.
PALM SPRINGS ART + DESIGN GALLERY
383 N. Indian Canyon Drive
Palm Springs
760-325-2177
palmspringsartanddesigngallery.com
If you’re looking for a rare statement piece that your neighbor won’t have, Palm Springs Art + Design Gallery should be your first stop. The 7,500-square-foot showroom is filled with midcentury modern furnishings and objets d’art, all bathed in natural light from the floor-to-ceiling windows of the historic building. Owners Betty and Ed Koren offer insight and context for everything in their collection, helping you to score the perfect item to showcase in your home or office.
3 Questions for Betty Koren
co-owner Palm Springs Art+Design Gallery
When you’re not working?
My husband Ed and I are usually treasure hunting at the local consignment stores.
Favorite place to eat?
Spencer’s. I love a lobster-and-eggs Benedict, and they have the perfect combo.
Best spot to explore?
Joshua Tree National Park or the Palm Springs Art Museum.
GREETINGS
301 N. Palm Canyon DriveE, SuiteE 102
Palm Springs
760-322-5049
sohopalmsprings.com
If there were ever a cross section of Palm Springs humor, it would be Greetings — a one-stop shop for anyone with comedic inclination. Originally from Michigan, owners Douglas Mitchell and Mike Walton moved 18 years ago from San Francisco to Palm Springs and brought their risibility with them. With the tagline “Harming only the humorless since 1978,” Greetings has no shortage of fun gifts, hilarious gags, greeting cards, and novelty
pieces intended to elicit a hearty chuckle or three. Items range from sassy to scandalous and there is something for everyone. And we mean everyone. Pick up some naughty party favors for that bachelor or bachelorette party, a kitschy postcard for your great aunt, or a stunning coffee-table book or colorful print for yourself in one fell swoop.
3 questions for
Douglas Mitchell
co-owner, Greetings
What is your favorite item that you carry in the store?
Glen Hansen prints.
I love all 60 of them, but I do have favorites.
Best spot for a good meal?
The Escena restaurant and patio in Palm Springs. It’s beautiful, quiet, and has great food. We’ve had so many birthdays and reunions there.
What’s your preferred form of entertainment in Greater Palm Springs?
Everything is in close proximity in Palm Springs, which means it’s fairly easy to find parking and to get
into restaurants and theaters. We particularly love to see films with friends. We never feel caught up and there’s always something we have to see.
Pelago
901 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Suite 101
Palm Springs
760-322-3999
pelagopalmsprings.com
At first glance, Pelago could be mistaken
for a museum, with eye-catching items to be found in every corner of thewell-organized space. Positioned in the heart of the Uptown Design District,
this midcentury-focused home-goods store offers an eclectic blend of furnishings and décor at a range of price points. Owners Mark Wallaert and Bill Fidrych exercise a meticulous and artful approach to curating their stock, which makes it difficult to leave empty-handed. Smaller items, such
as Chilewich floor mats and artisan jewelry are easy on-the-go purchases for your home or as gifts; the larger items, such as Blu Dot couches or dressers, can be shipped.
3 questions for
Bill Fidrych &
Mark Wallaert
owners, Pelago
Design weaknesses?
Bill: Anything to do with setting a table. Mark does the cooking so I love finding interesting dinnerware.
Mark: Classic chairs, especially the Saarinen womb chair. It’s a classic design and so comfortable.
Best outdoor adventure?
Bill: Vista Las Palmas neighborhood [in Palm Springs]. I love walking past homes that were occupied by some of the great stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood.
Mark: Joshua Tree National Park.
Favorite interior?
Bill: Our store’s interior space — 14-foot walls of glass looking out onto Palm Canyon Drive and the mountains.
Mark: Workshop Kitchen + Bar. It’s so striking to walk into that room and see that beautiful long table under the vaulted ceiling.
haya modern
art gallery
1007 N. Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs
702-279-1919
Among the fine art and design purveyors located in the Uptown Design District, Haya Modern Art Gallery stands apart with its selection of quintessentially Palm Springs original paintings by a diverse group of artists. While color is most often bold, and all pieces speak to the vibrant Southern California desert aesthetic, subject matter and style range from oil paintings of glamorous midcentury vignettes to large-scale clean abstract works on canvas to photograms and work on brushed aluminum to original prints by Yaakov Agam. You’ll also find an impressive collection of Frank Lloyd Wright gifts, including door knockers, watches, archival prints, and stunning tile work.
just fabulous
515 N. Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs
760-864-1300
bjustfabulous.com
When hunting for the quintessential Palm Springs–inspired gift or personal keepsake to take home, head to this fab boutique located along the edge of the Uptown Design District. Voted Best of the Best by Palm Springs Life readers,
Just Fabulous stocks coffee-table books on midcentury modern architecture and old Hollywood lore, cheeky greeting cards, and a variety of home décor and limited-edition artwork. The shop mantra? “If you’re not feeling fabulous when you enter the store, you will when you leave.” And that’s because you’re probably walking out with a shiny Jeff Koons sculpture and an inflatable rainbow-unicorn pool float.
Did You Know:
Just Fabulous hosts regular book signings with authors including Melissa Rivers and Tippi Hedren.
Antique Galleries of Palm Springs
505 E. Industrial Place
Palm Springs
760-322-8740
antiquegalleriesofpalmsprings.com
Buy where L.A. dealers buy! This 12,000-square-foot gallery includes
more than 40 of the desert’s best sellers. Specialties include art, clothing, furniture, glassware, jewelry, lighting, maritime, military, and lots of mid-mod, too. Clean and well-lit, with plenty of free and convenient parking, Antique Galleries is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and sometimes later.
crystal fantasy
268 N. Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs
760-322-7799
crystalfantasy.com
This 4,000-square-foot spiritual center and gift shop is filled with artwork, books, candles, incense, cards, and, bien sûr, an extensive crystal collection. A unique and popular shopping destination in downtown Palm Springs since 1987, Crystal Fantasy also offers special events including psychic fairs, community drum circles, sound healing sessions, reiki circles, and a wide variety of expert-led classes.
joy of life
wellness center
142 W. Oasis Road
Palm Springs
760-318-1420
joyoflifewellnesscenter.com
This locally owned and operated cannabis dispensary, now open to adults 21 and over, specializes in the finest CBD, flower, concentrates, tinctures, topicals, and edibles — including sugar-free, gluten-free options. Joy of Life even offers healing products for pets. Ask about the “compassionate care” discounts for patients with a medical card.
brian marki fine art & framing
170 E. Arenas Road
Palm Springs
760-327-5777
brianmarkifineart.com
Brian Marki is a long-time Northwest gallerist who found his way to Palm Springs in 2013. The gallery, located in the heart of downtown, represents both local artists and those from around the globe, including the late impressionist artist Sandro Negri. Brian Marki Fine Art & Framing also specializes in art sensitive, archival framing, and offers one of the largest selections of fram-ing materials in the Coachella Valley.
destination psp and Chelsea lane swimwear
170 N. Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs
760-354-9154
destinationpsp.com
chelsealane.com
Located downtown, this colorful gift shop specializes in Palm Springs–centric souvenirs and retro tchotchkes ranging from housewares, coffee-table books, and vintage art prints to official merchandise for big-ticket community events, such as Modernism Week and the Palm Springs International Film Festival. (Some of the store’s items even benefit local nonprofits.)
This emporium of giftables started with one T-shirt and a pop-up shop when two of the owners moved to Palm Springs from New York and couldn’t find any decent gifts to send home, and it snowballed into the downtown staple it is today.
The modernist friend in your life will adore Destination PSP’s iconic midcentury-home tissue boxes — designed with a butterfly roof and all — or a groovy melamine and acrylic ice bucket for their home bar cart. For everyone on your list, you’ll find fashionable pieces from the Chelsea Lane Swim Boutique and an assortment of cheeky postcards and greeting-card sets to let them know you’re thinking of them (and having a much better time than they are) in sunny Palm Springs.
Grace Home Furnishings
1001 N. Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs
760-904-6337
gracehomefurnishings.com
Located on North Palm Canyon Drive in the Uptown Design District, the Grace Home Furnishings showroom provides expert one-on-one interior design services as well as a curated selection of custom furniture, accessories, rugs and lighting. Their Grace Home Collection pieces, designed and manufactured in Southern California, are built to order and can be customized in any way.
Founded in 2000 with a flagship location in Los Angeles’ charming and trendy Brentwood Village, the Grace Home Furnishings (named after the owners’ chocolate Labrador retriever, Grace) style spans midcentury modern to Spanish to updated traditional.
They have recently completed design projects in Los Angeles, Palm Springs, New York and San Francisco. Their work has gar-
nered the attention of such publications as Traditional Home, Architectural Digest and House Beautiful and such high-profile clients as Madonna and Heidi Klum.
the shops at thirteen forty-five
1345 N. Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs
theshopsat1345.com
This pretty pink collective of retail boutiques in northern Palm Springs, housed in a 1955-built E. Stewart Williams property, vends fashion and décor — from Moroccan pieces at Soukie Modern to sculpted cactus planters at The Backyard.
Heath Gallery
222 E. Amado Road
Palm Springs
760-770-2779
hgpalmsprings.com
Featuring contemporary art — colorful geometric and expressionist paintings — Heath Gallery showcases rotating exhibitions by international and nationally known artists specifically chosen.
Grace Home Gallery
1003 Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs
760-904-6337
gracehomefurnishings.com
The Grace Home Gallery, located in the Uptown District, features photography from influential artists such as Slim Aarons as well as special exhibitions with a quintessentially desert vibe.
The shag store
745 N. Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs
760-322-3400
shagstore.com
A painting by Shag (aka Josh Agle) is more than a painting. The work depicts, as the artist describes, “a hedonistic adult world where alcohol, sex, and leisure interact.” His pitch-perfect homages to midcentury architecture and design contain a universe of details, which all come to life at The Shag Store, which, in addition to his acclaimed prints and paintings, also sells everything you’d see in one of Agle’s graphic vignettes, from housewares like glasses, pillows, mugs, and lamps to wearable merchandise. “Palm Springs is ground zero for the world represented in my art,” he says. “The city takes pride in its past, yet is distinctly contemporary in its attitude. A Shag work fits in — it looks like the past, but it’s unmistakably the present.”
thick as thieves
183 S. Indian Canyon Drive
Palm Springs
760-832-8350
shopthieves.com
At Thick as Thieves, you can expect to find something for everyone on your list … and a few treasures for yourself. Everything in this impeccably stocked hole-in-the-wall shop is hand-selected by husband-and-wife owners Jeremy Smick and Samantha Caltagirone. A unique mix of apparel, décor, and handmade goods blends global styles with Palm Springs sensibilities, delivering desert vibes in spades. The boutique doubles as a bohemian event space for happenings such as art shows, bridal showers, or pop-up shops and also hosts a few house events such as Wine + Spirits, a libation-fueled angel reading with a real medium.
3 Questions for Jeremy Smick and Samantha Caltagirone
owners, Thick as Thieves
Favorite item in store?
Jeremy: Our handwoven blankets from Tribe and True. Perfect for outdoor adventures or adding style to a room.
Samantha: The jewelry line Machete. Their pieces are eco-friendly to boot!
Best part about working together?
Jeremy: We are on this journey together, so no matter the situation we can always relate.
Samantha: It’s forced us to hone our communication skills — we have a stronger relationship because of it.
Favorite place to hang in Palm Springs?
Jeremy: Seymour’s at Mr. Lyons. It’s a sexy, low-lit lounge outfitted with vintage décor.
Samantha: The Araby Trail, an unassuming spot that’s nestled right off of Highway 111 [with an] awesome view of the valley.
M Vintage
185 S. Indian Canyon Drive
Palm Springs
213-840-7079
As an international fashion stylist for nearly 40 years, Monika Dickerson styled shoots for major magazines like Elle and Vogue and an assortment of celebrity clients. Along the way she procured a fabulous inventory of high-end fashions. “I always knew that one day I’d have my own shop,” she says. Open since November 2017 on South Indian Canyon Drive, M Vintage features decades of one-of-a-kind designer duds, from the Victorian era to the early 1990s. A special “hippie” collection in back of the boutique features frocks, fringe, fur, and far-out fun from the 1960s to ’70s. Clients come from as close as next door to as far as New York to try on items from M’s choice collection.
BARBA CONTEMPORARY ART
191 S. Indian Canyon Drive
Palm Springs
760-656-8688
barbacontemporaryart.com
Michael Barba, an architect and painter from Los Angeles, opened this cool, contemporary art gallery in down-town Palm Springs last October. Drawn to the desert by his life partner, as well as this small city’s “big cosmopolitan vibe” and calming but electrifying energy, Barba felt the art space would speak to the sophisticated, worldly tourists who gravitate here. Representing about 25 notable and new artists from around the U.S., from Southern California to Northern Maine, the gallery comprises mostly abstract works, and encompasses landscapes, figurative drawings and paintings, expressionism, minimalism, and “statement pieces,” such as the colorful cubist oils by Sorin Bica and a desert stand-off scene in acrylics by Jorin Bossen.
