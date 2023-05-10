Where to Stay Active After Dark in the Coachella Valley

SWING

The Lights at Indio

Among the longest par-3 courses in the country, The Lights at Indio presents 2,800 yards of night-lit play, along with a full driving range and active Footgolf leagues. “When people get done with work, we are just beginning to shine our bright lights,” says David Ruvolo, PGA manager at The Lights at Indio. “The Lights is a great place to enjoy some recreation when the sun goes down because we have the entire golf course and driving range lit until 10 p.m. The lights are as bright as daylight, and our facility allows those looking for some after-hours recreation, as well as those in the golf business, a place to unwind and have some family fun during both the peak-season and also the sizzling summer months.”

College Golf Center

Dozens of grass driving range stalls pair with a short-game practice area at this centrally located, public venue at College of the Desert in Palm Desert. The lights come on after sundown, with the last ball buckets sold one hour before closing. Call ahead for summer hours.

Indian Wells Golf Resort

Lasers lend an entirely new vibe to the game at Shots in the Night, a seasonal glow golf experience open through May 31 at Indian Wells Golf Resort. The fun goes down on seven manicured putting greens and at the driving range, equipped with Toptracer games. The bar keeps the booze flowing, and a food truck serves barbecue. Open until 9 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and until 10 p.m. on weekends.