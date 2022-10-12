Where to Stay: Desert Hot Springs

Why Desert Hot Springs is so great:

“Many dedicated citizens have worked hard throughout the city’s history to advance it into the healing, magical, and visually stunning town that it is. With all the elements converging, I’m inspired every day.”

Most unique amenity at Bubbling Wells:

“We offer two lakes that are home to fish, turtles, and frogs and often visited by a huge variety of birds passing by.”

Best spot to visit:

“I recommend a visit to Whitewater Preserve. A short drive west, it’s a great spot to escape the heat, and you can actually swim in the Whitewater River. Plus, they’re dog friendly!”