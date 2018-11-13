The Spring Resort & Spa

12699 Reposo Way

Desert Hot Springs

760-251-6700

the-spring.com

Built in 1957 as the Moors Hotel, the modest Miracle Hill hangout was charmingly rustic, with a partly hand-painted sign and a rectangular pool positioned against a dramatic mountain backdrop. It saw a few celebrity regulars who sought a private escape, but their names were kept under wraps, as they are today. Purchased in 2003 and aptly renamed The Spring, the resort and spa now overtly advertises its main attraction: natural hot springs that flow into three on-site pools, as well as a host of other cleansing spa therapies. The low-key locale accommodates up to 13 guests.

Vida Cleanse Retreats at The Spring combine organic juices, broths, and teas with yoga, meditation, sound baths, and colonics.