Mornings at the Hyatt Regency begin with iced coffee and housemade pastries at Citrus Marketplace & Café. (Although on Sundays, you might opt for the build-your-own-bloody-mary bar at Lantana.) Spacious guest rooms feature Hyatt’s signature plush beds, flat-screen TVs, and iHome stereos with iPod docking stations. The property also features golf, tennis, a destination spa, and a spinning water ride called Desert Pipe (imagine surfing inside a giant beach ball or a cement mixer). Wash the day away with desert-inspired cocktails at the Agave Sunset bar over a plate of fresh sushi, or sample the private-label Agave Sunset premium tequila, made by Herradura exclusively for this hotel.

It’s a Deli is a small, locally owned breakfast and lunch spot serving bagels, egg burritos, and blended coffee and tea drinks along with soups, salads, and gourmet sandwiches.

