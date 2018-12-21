HYATT REGENCY INDIAN WELLS RESORT & SPA
44600 Indian Wells Lane
Indian Wells
760-776-1234
hyatt.com
Mornings at the Hyatt Regency begin with iced coffee and housemade pastries at Citrus Marketplace & Café. (Although on Sundays, you might opt for the build-your-own-bloody-mary bar at Lantana.) Spacious guest rooms feature Hyatt’s signature plush beds, flat-screen TVs, and iHome stereos with iPod docking stations. The property also features golf, tennis, a destination spa, and a spinning water ride called Desert Pipe (imagine surfing inside a giant beach ball or a cement mixer). Wash the day away with desert-inspired cocktails at the Agave Sunset bar over a plate of fresh sushi, or sample the private-label Agave Sunset premium tequila, made by Herradura exclusively for this hotel.
It’s a Deli is a small, locally owned breakfast and lunch spot serving bagels, egg burritos, and blended coffee and tea drinks along with soups, salads, and gourmet sandwiches.
760-341-2856
PHOTOGRAPHS BY BEAR LEADER CHRONICLES
MIRAMONTE INDIAN WELLS RESORT & SPA
45000 Indian Wells Lane
Indian Wells
760-341-2200
miramonteresort.com
Tucked neatly into the base of the Santa Rosa Mountains, Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa is an 11-acre oasis of well-being for all the senses. Freshly renovated, the property offers awe-inspiring views from every angle. Fragrant scents waft from the resort’s expansive herb gardens and olive and citrus groves, used on-site by chef Paul Hancock for the deliciously healthy farm-to-table meals at the Citrus & Palm restaurant. Other ingredients are sourced locally, making Miramonte the only farm-to-table resort in the area.
Three pools offer ideal settings for leisure, while the newly revamped spa’s eucalyptus-infused steam room, private pool, river bench with water therapy, and extensive menu of decadent services allow for the deepest levels of relaxation. One visit makes it clear as to why this jewel of a resort has won countless awards, including Indian Wells’ Best Hotel/Resort, Sunday Brunch, Break-fast, and Spa in Palm Springs Life’s annual Best of the Best contest.
RENAISSANCE INDIAN WELLS RESORT & SPA
44400 Indian Wells Lane
Indian Wells
760-773-4444
marriott.com
Low-key living is the sine qua non of Renaissance hotel culture. This property welcomes with spacious guest rooms (each with a private balcony), farm-fresh fare at its Cava restaurant, de-stressing spa treatments, and 36 holes of championship golf at neighboring Indian Wells Golf Resort. The Renaissance hosts regular activities including hawk talks, yoga and Pilates classes, and dive-in movies at the pool. For guests who’d
rather loll around and soak up the vitamin D, the pool’s island-style bar is calling.
Camp Oasis at Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa keeps kids age 4 to 13 occupied Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to noon and 6 to 10 p.m., giving grown-up guests the chance to make time for date night. Reservations are recommended.
PHOTOGRAPH BY BEAR LEADER CHRONICLES
SANDS HOTEL & SPA
44985 Province Way
Indian Wells
760-321-3771
sandshotelandspa.com
If the name Martyn Lawrence Bullard attached as designer of the new Sands Hotel & Spa doesn’t impress on its own (it does), the hospitality will. Forty-six guest rooms, a full-service spa, private wedding garden, and the delightful Pink Cabana restaurant and bar offer up a fusion of Moroccan and midcentury sensibilities that feels a little like falling into another dimension. Utilizing bold, playful colors and patterns, lush textures, and plenty of light, this destination is a holiday for the senses. Indulge in a Moroccan Radiance facial or 80-minute Royal Rhassoul hammam-style body treatment (to exfoliate and hydrate) at the spa, lounge by the pool, and enjoy one of the best boutique-hotel experiences in the desert.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY SANDS HOTEL
INDIAN WELLS RESORT HOTEL
76661 Highway 111
Indian Wells 760-345-6466 indianwellsresort.com
In the 1950s, Hollywood was decidedly hot for Palm Springs. Among the crowd of repeat visitors were Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. And as I Love Lucy’s six-season sweep came to an end in 1957, the power couple set their sights on the hospitality business, founding the Indian Wells Resort Hotel at a fairly secluded location a few miles outside Palm Springs. Today the storied resort stokes a charming bygone vibe with fairway-view accommodations and an old-school supper club — Frank’s Place — in the lobby. You can even stay in Lucy and Desi’s former retreat, the 4,500-square-foot Presidential Suite. Accessible by private elevator, it has four bedrooms, 1,000 square feet of entertaining space, five oversize marble bathtubs, a full kitchen, and a well-stocked marble wet bar.