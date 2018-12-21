miramonte-indian-wells

Where to Stay in Indian Wells

Luxe hotels call to visitors and staycation plans alike.

Emily Chavous

The lobby of the Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa.
HYATT REGENCY INDIAN WELLS RESORT & SPA

44600 Indian Wells Lane
Indian Wells
760-776-1234
hyatt.com

Mornings at the Hyatt Regency begin with iced coffee and housemade pastries at Citrus Marketplace & Café. (Although on Sundays, you might opt for the build-your-own-bloody-mary bar at Lantana.) Spacious guest rooms feature Hyatt’s signature plush beds, flat-screen TVs, and iHome stereos with iPod docking stations. The property also features golf, tennis, a destination spa, and a spinning water ride called Desert Pipe (imagine surfing inside a giant beach ball or a cement mixer). Wash the day away with desert-inspired cocktails at the Agave Sunset bar over a plate of fresh sushi, or sample the private-label Agave Sunset premium tequila, made by Herradura exclusively for this hotel. 

It’s a Deli is a small, locally owned breakfast and lunch spot serving bagels, egg burritos, and blended coffee and tea drinks along with soups, salads, and gourmet sandwiches.

760-341-2856

MIRAMONTE INDIAN WELLS RESORT & SPA

45000 Indian Wells Lane
Indian Wells
760-341-2200
miramonteresort.com

Tucked  neatly  into  the base  of  the  Santa  Rosa Mountains,  Miramonte Indian  Wells  Resort  & Spa  is  an  11-acre  oasis of  well-being  for  all  the senses.  Freshly  renovated, the  property  offers  awe-inspiring  views  from every  angle.  Fragrant scents  waft  from  the resort’s  expansive  herb gardens  and  olive  and citrus  groves,  used  on-site by  chef  Paul  Hancock  for the  deliciously  healthy farm-to-table  meals  at  the Citrus  &  Palm  restaurant. Other  ingredients  are sourced  locally,  making Miramonte  the  only  farm-to-table  resort  in  the  area.

Three  pools  offer  ideal settings  for  leisure,  while the  newly  revamped spa’s  eucalyptus-infused steam room,  private  pool, river  bench  with  water therapy,  and  extensive menu  of  decadent  services allow  for  the  deepest levels  of  relaxation. One  visit  makes  it  clear as  to  why  this  jewel  of  a resort  has  won  countless awards,  including  Indian Wells’  Best Hotel/Resort,  Sunday  Brunch, Break-fast,  and  Spa  in  Palm  Springs  Life’s  annual Best  of  the  Best  contest.

RENAISSANCE INDIAN WELLS RESORT & SPA

44400 Indian Wells Lane
Indian Wells
760-773-4444
marriott.com

Low-key living is the sine qua non of Renaissance hotel culture. This property welcomes with spacious guest rooms (each with a private balcony), farm-fresh fare at its Cava restaurant, de-stressing spa treatments, and 36 holes of championship golf at neighboring Indian Wells Golf Resort. The Renaissance hosts regular activities including hawk talks, yoga and Pilates classes, and dive-in movies at the pool. For guests who’d
rather loll around and soak up the vitamin D, the pool’s island-style bar is calling.

Camp Oasis at Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa keeps kids age 4 to 13  occupied Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to noon and 6 to 10 p.m., giving grown-up guests the chance to make time for date night. Reservations are recommended.

SANDS HOTEL & SPA

44985 Province Way
Indian Wells
760-321-3771
sandshotelandspa.com

If the name Martyn Lawrence Bullard attached as designer of the new Sands Hotel & Spa doesn’t impress on its own (it does), the hospitality will. Forty-six guest rooms, a full-service spa, private wedding garden, and the delightful Pink Cabana restaurant and bar offer up a fusion of Moroccan and midcentury sensibilities that feels a little like falling into another dimension. Utilizing bold, playful colors and patterns, lush textures, and plenty of light, this destination is a holiday for the senses. Indulge in a Moroccan Radiance facial or 80-minute Royal Rhassoul hammam-style body treatment (to exfoliate and hydrate) at the spa, lounge by the pool, and enjoy one of the best boutique-hotel experiences in the desert.

INDIAN WELLS RESORT HOTEL

76661 Highway 111
Indian Wells 760-345-6466 indianwellsresort.com

In the 1950s, Hollywood was decidedly hot for Palm Springs. Among the crowd of repeat visitors were Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. And as I Love Lucy’s six-season sweep came to an end in 1957, the power couple set their sights on the hospitality business, founding the Indian Wells Resort Hotel at a fairly secluded location a few miles outside Palm Springs. Today the storied resort stokes a charming bygone vibe with fairway-view accommodations and an old-school supper club — Frank’s Place — in the lobby. You can even stay in Lucy and Desi’s former retreat, the 4,500-square-foot Presidential Suite. Accessible by private elevator, it has four bedrooms, 1,000 square feet of entertaining space, five oversize marble bathtubs, a full kitchen, and a well-stocked marble wet bar.