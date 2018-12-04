With its rolling parks and mountain hiking trails, award-winning fairways, art walks, zoo, and high-end retail, there is always something new to discover in Palm Desert.

The area’s central location and natural beauty attracted magazine publisher Randall Henderson and his brother Cliff, who in the 1940s saw the potential to develop a thriving resort destination. The brothers transformed a patch of vacant desert into the Shadow Mountain Club, attracting Hollywood A-listers like Jimmy Stewart and Bing Crosby. Later they founded the El Paseo Shopping District, and country clubs were soon sprouting up across the burgeoning community. Through the 1980s and ’90s, the desert city was among the fastest growing in America.

Now the backdrop for Fashion Week El Paseo, the celebrity-chef-driven Palm Desert Food & Wine festival, a vibrant farmers market and weekend street fair, and Greater Palm Springs’ higher-education facilities, the scenic, family-friendly city has realized its founders’ dream.

For one of the most expansive views of the valley, ascend the sidewinding Palms to Pines Highway to Vista Point, then visit the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument to learn about the land.

Here are suggestions from the September 2018 The Guide on where to stay in Palm Desert.