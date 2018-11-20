They call it the Playground of Presidents: a 25-square-mile stretch of palm-dotted land in the central valley. Richard Nixon spent the day of his pardoning at the historic Sunnylands estate. Barack Obama unplugged at Thunderbird Country Club. Gerald Ford lived here in Rancho Mirage through the final decades of his life.

The city’s history, however, traces back to the rough-and-tumble Gold Rush days as prospectors routed through the desert in search of a score. By 1915, their wagon trails had been supplanted by scattered ranch homes and Bradshaw Highway, now Highway 111.

After the war, Hank Gogerty opened an airstrip and the Desert Air Hotel in the area now occupied by the Rancho Las Palmas shopping center. The fancy fly-in retreat drummed up an elite patronage, spawning the development of country clubs and private golf courses. In 1973, Rancho Mirage officially became a city.

These days, efforts are focused on conservation and community, recreation, state-of-the-art technology (including a newly built observatory), and programming like free concerts and movies at the city amphitheater.

