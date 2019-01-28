There are plenty of people who think political correctness and affirmative action have gone too far — even in today’s world, where simple discussions of a wall have divided more people than the wall itself ever intended to. Sure, the idea of opening any playing field to any and all qualified parties, regardless of race, gender, or sexual identity is admirable. But is it always the right solution? Or does it also allow for the discrimination of perfectly qualified non-marginalized people?

That, essentially, is the question posed by writer James Ijames in White, which opened Jan. 23 as the second show of Coachella Valley Repertory’s 10th season.

It’s Frankenstein meets Cyrano when artist Gus, a gay white male, is told by his friend Jane, a museum curator, that his art would be perfect for her upcoming exhibition — if only he were black and female. It seems both Gus and his art are too white for the new America. Wanting to prove a point, Gus enlists the talents of Vanessa, an African-American actress looking for her big break, and together they create Balkonaé Townsend, an edgy “artist” who will pass off Gus’ work as her own. However, Vanessa takes the scheme too far, leaving Gus with more problems than he anticipated. Does he end up making his point? Or does it backfire and do more damage than he could have anticipated?