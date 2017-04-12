“It started out with 500 of my closest friends,” Sanker says. “I had just moved to California from New York City and came to Palm Springs for the very first time and saw how beautiful the desert was. I really wanted to bring what was happening inside the nightclubs out into the desert and out into the daylight.”

He set out to create an anything-goes summer camp for the gay community and, though attendance has skyrocketed, Sanker makes a point that the energy hasn’t changed. The 30-somethings who came to play early on continue to take part in their 60s. Many a lasting relationship has bloomed here.

“People come in from around the world and they get to see their friends once a year,” he says. “It’s really a camaraderie and a community, and people see each other, who they haven’t seen the year before, and get reconnected with family and friends.”