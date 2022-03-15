White Party Back in Full Color

It’s been nearly three years since the last White Party Palm Springs. Last year founder and CEO Jeffrey Sanker passed away from liver cancer at age 65.

During the time he was fighting his illness, Chris Diamond and Sanker worked very close together. Diamond says Sanker entrusted him to continue and keep the legacy of the White Party moving forward. “He decided he wanted me to do that,” says Diamond, executive producer of White Party Global, a new branding title for an organization that has taken its parties international.

“He said to me, ‘Promise me that you will keep the party going on.’ My reply was, ‘Absolutely, we’re going to try to keep it going,’” Diamond says.

The popular party makes its return to the desert, April 29 – May 1, at the Palm Springs Hilton and the Palm Springs Convention Center.