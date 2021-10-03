Discovering Whitewater Preserve

Over the summer, I had a wonderful opportunity to attend the University of California Climate Stewards Program, hosted by the University of California-Riverside, Palm Desert campus. The course focused on engaging the community through action and ecosystem resilience by addressing the root causes of climate change.

The program also addresses the “whole person” — mind, body, spirit, emotions — at a time when even the basic things in life seem insurmountable due to the crises that are directly and indirectly affecting people all around the world. The approach this program takes is to bring hope and provide the tools necessary to focus on the needs and conditions of each person’s local community.

By embracing positivity, inclusivity, increasing diversity and systemic equity through participatory science and community practice around climate resilience throughout California through commitment-level action, we can make a difference.

One of the assignments in this program required students to create a final project that encompasses the course's guiding principles. As I have been currently working as a groundskeeping docent at the Whitewater Preserve, managed by the Wildlands Conservancy, I had the perfect project to pursue.