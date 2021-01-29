Free Flowing

Desert dwellers out for a refreshing splash in Whitewater River on a hot day may give no thought to the higher source of their recreation. The headwaters of the river’s South Fork lie a mere 100 feet below the 11,503-foot peak of Mount San Gorgonio in the Sand to Snow National Monument.

Though too shallow and narrow for fish and boats, the river channels the majesty of a mountain through twists and turns in a steep and rugged topography to wash across the parched desert floor. In dry seasons, its water kisses the edges of loose rock. After a storm, like the deluge of Valentine’s Day 2019, it roars over them. Either way, Whitewater commands our attention to the natural world.

Five years ago this month, President Barack Obama signed a proclamation establishing the 154,000-acre Sand to Snow National Monument. Three years later to the day, the U.S. Senate passed Dianne Feinstein’s California Desert Protection and Recreation Act, which added sections of the snowmelt-and-spring-fed Whitewater River to the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System. A month later, on March 12, 2019, the omnibus John D. Dingell Jr. Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act solidified the river’s safeguarding.

Steve Evans had his eye on Whitewater River before the turn of the century. When the U.S. Forest Service published its Southern California Mountains and Foothills Assessment in 1999, he served as conservation director for Friends of the River. In 2011, he became wild rivers director at California Wilderness Coalition.

“When the Forest Service started its plan revisions [completed in 2005],” he says, “the coalition nominated more than 50 streams as potential wild and scenic rivers, including Whitewater.”