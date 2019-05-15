Across The Universe

What do you hope attendees will take away from the conference and your presentations?

What I want them to take away is that this is not settled fact. This is unknown, but it’s a real unknown. It’s not passive, it’s active. In other words, there’s someone on the other side of this barrier. We can look at it from a different way, not through the lens of assumption that we know where this alien species came from. What we do know is this is the strangest and most powerful thing that has ever happened to humankind. That’s what I want to explore and will be exploring during both sessions.

In April we learned the U. S. Navy has drafted new guidelines for pilots and others to report UFO sightings but will keep the information confidential. What are your feelings on this? Do they worry that releasing the information might create mass hysteria?

I know a lot of people who work behind the scenes on this and I’m aware there’s more secrecy than there needs to be. The whole classification thing is so unwieldly I don’t know how it will change unless the visitors themselves change somehow. I’m not surprised that the Department of the Navy is planning to keep the details of its program a secret. This area is very classified and has been since the beginning. My family involvement goes back a generation. My uncle, Colonel Edward Strieber, was at Wright Field in Dayton when the debris was brought in from Roswell, New Mexico [famous as the location of an alleged UFO crash in 1947]. This has been debunked a thousand different ways, but it did happen. They brought debris and biological materials from Roswell to Wright and his commanding officer also examined the biological remains, and everyone from President Truman on down knew the naked truth that it was not of this earth.

There have been reports of UFO sightings at the past three Contact in the Desert conventions. Did you see them?

I didn’t see them. I used to do a convention in Gulf Breeze, Florida, where there were a lot of UFO sightings. One time I was out at breakfast with my wife and some friends and people kept rushing into the diner we were in, and it turns out there was a UFO hovering over the diner. They were taking pictures. I was not aware of any UFO sighting, but that’s an example of what’s right and wrong about this. It comes and everybody looks at it and it goes away again. That’s actually not enough. If something like this happens, it needs to develop into more than that. That’s what my entire life and career have been about. I want to establish effect and efficient communication. This is what I want to communicate.